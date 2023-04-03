GREEDY UMNO DIVISION CHIEF STIRS CURIOSITY – ZAHID PROMISES TO REVEAL MORE DETAILS AT ‘SUITABLE’ EVENT – ‘LOSING DIVISIONAL CHIEF FELT EVERYTHING BELONGED TO HIM… SO HE STRIPPED THE OFFICE BARE… & FLED WITH PROPERTY BELONGING TO THE PARTY’

Losing Umno division chief ‘stripped the office bare’

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the former division chief fled with party assets and the new division chief was left with an empty office.

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno divisional leader left a bare office for his successor after losing the post in the party’s recent elections, says party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid did not disclose the identity of the former division leader, but said he was informed of the issue by the new division chief who had been elected to the post.

Zahid added that he will reveal further details at a more “suitable” event.

“The person who was entrusted with the divisional office felt that everything in the office belonged to him. So when the new leader came in to take over the post, what was left was just an empty office,” he said during a visit to the Seri Semarak public housing project here.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

