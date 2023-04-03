BEGGING BOWL IN HAND OR NOT, MIC NOW PAYS ‘COURTESY CALL’ TO GUAN ENG – BUT COME ON! AFTER ALL THE INSULTS, BETRAYALS & DIRTY TRICKS – WHY WOULD DAP GRASSROOTS LET GUAN ENG STRIKE A DEAL WITH VIGNES? – MIC NOT ONLY DEMANDING SEATS TO CONTEST AT STATE POLLS BUT THEY ONLY WANT ‘SAFE’ SEATS – WHAT TYPE OF LOUSY ATTITUDE IS THAT! – SEND THEM TO THE RUBBISH DUMP OR ASK UMNO INSTEAD!
MIC’s courtesy call on Guan Eng sets tongues wagging
Penang MIC is eyeing Bagan Dalam and Perai in the mainland, which had been deemed traditional seats for MIC from the 1970s until the DAP took over in 2008.
BUTTERWORTH: A picture of top Penang MIC leaders making a courtesy call on DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng on Saturday has set tongues wagging amid speculation that the party hopes to be allocated “safe seats” in the coming state election.
According to party sources, the party is eyeing Bagan Dalam and Perai in the mainland, which had been deemed traditional seats for MIC from the 1970s until DAP took over in 2008. The seats are now considered very safe constituencies for DAP.
However, Penang MIC chairman J Dhinagaran told FMT that seat allocation was not discussed during the courtesy call, adding that they only exchanged views on matters involving the state.
“I did not lobby for any seat. We had a good discussion with Lim about Penang matters. Our party president (SA Vigneswaran) will discuss seat allocation with leaders at the higher level.
“Being part of the unity government, we will be with them to ensure MIC members get voters to support PH in the state election,” he said.
Lim Guan Eng in discussion with J Dhinakaran and his MIC team. (Facebook pic)
He said the courtesy call was made as Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan had formed a coalition federal government. “Various matters were discussed,” he said, without elaborating in a Facebook post.
MIC sources said the party hopes to make a comeback to mainstream politics via the unity government, which will depend heavily on PH’s goodwill.
However, one insider said it “will be next to impossible” for DAP to give up any seat currently held by its Indian members as it has only three in the 40-seat assembly. They are Perai (P Ramasamy), Bagan Dalam (M Sathees) and Datuk Keramat (Jagdeep Singh Deo), while PKR has Batu Uban (A Kumaresan).
“These are the only possible seats and DAP has to be really magnanimous to offer them even one seat. Obviously, it will not go down well with grassroot members and also potential candidates,” he told FMT.
Penang DAP chief Chow Kon Yeow said any seat negotiations will be between PH and BN, not with individual parties.
“Anyway, Penang PH has not started negotiations with BN on seat allocation yet,” said the state’s chief minister.
There are 51.4% Chinese voters in Perai, with Indians making up 36.22%, Malays 11.56% and others 0.18%.
In Bagan Dalam, there are 51.85% Chinese voters, 25.81% Indian voters, 21.87% Malay voters and others at 0.47%. FMT
‘MIC can’t claim traditional seats in Penang after repeated losses’
Penang Deputy Chief Minister (II) P Ramasamy has dismissed a report that Penang MIC is seeking to contest some ‘traditional seats’ as part of the unity government’s line-up in state polls due later this year.
“How can MIC claim that Bagan Dalam and Perai are their traditional seats after having lost in the last three general elections – 2008, 2013, and 2018.
“The idea of a party traditionally holding seats loses its significance when a party or coalition consistently loses in those constituencies,” he told Malaysiakini.
This was after news portal FMT quoted sources as saying MIC is eyeing Bagan Dalam and Perai, which had been MIC strongholds from the 1970s until DAP won them in 2008.
“There is nothing wrong in MIC wanting to make comeback in Penang, but seat negotiations are between political coalitions and not individual parties.
“In other words, the MIC or MCA, for that matter, must take up the issue with the BN coalition,” he added.
The report emerged after top Penang MIC leaders paid a courtesy call on DAP chairperson Lim Guan Eng on Saturday.
Penang MIC chief J Dhinagaran said that seat allocation was not discussed during the courtesy call, adding only state matters were discussed.
“I did not lobby for any seat. We had a good discussion with Lim about Penang matters. Our party president (SA Vigneswaran) will discuss seat allocation with leaders at the higher level.
“Being part of the unity government, we will be with them to ensure MIC members get voters to support Pakatan Harapan in the state elections,” he told FMT.
Ramasamy said that it was not yet clear whether BN would even be contesting.
Not fielding candidates
Last month, MCA president Wee Ka Siong said his party is considering a number of scenarios for this year’s six state elections and this includes the possibility of not fielding candidates.
“As it is, even though BN is part of the unity government, it is still not decided whether BN will contest in the coming state elections separately or within the broader framework of the unity government,” said Ramasamy.
Last week, Ramasamy rubbished a news report by The Star that said he is expected to be dropped as a candidate in the upcoming Penang state polls.
The DAP lawmaker pointed out that the list of potential candidates has not even been submitted to the central leadership.
“I want to serve my party for one more term. I have stated this publicly.
“I leave it to the party to make the decision,” he told Malaysiakini at the time. MKINI
