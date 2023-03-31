NEW YORK — Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the decision to indict him over hush money payments made to a porn star, raging against prosecutors and his political opponents.
“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” he said in a statement.
In a five-paragraph statement released within minutes of the indictment news breaking, Trump vowed to take revenge as he plots to return to the White House in the 2024 election.
“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” he said.
Trump, who held his first 2024 election campaign rally last weekend, added “We will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office.”
His second son Eric joined in the blistering salvo.
“This is third world prosecutorial misconduct,” Eric tweeted. “It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.”
— AFP
