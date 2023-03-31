KARMIC COINCIDENCE OR NOT, THE JAIL DOOR SLAMS SHUT ON EX-PM NAJIB – AS MALAYSIA’S APEX COURT THROWS OUT HIS REVIEW BID – EVEN AS HIS ‘FRIEND’ TRUMP IS CRIMINALLY INDICTED OVER A HUSH-HUSH MONEY SCANDAL – IF FOUND GUILTY, TRUMP IS LUCKY HE DOESN’T HAVE TO SPEND TIME IN KAJANG PRISON WITH HIS ‘FAVOURITE PM’ – BUT AT LEAST NAJIB CAN TRY FOR ROYAL PARDON IN 6 YEARS’ TIME!

Apex court rejects Najib’s bid to review SRC conviction, sentence

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has in a majority decision rejected Najib Razak’s bid to review his conviction and sentence in the SRC International case.

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Rahman Sebli was the sole dissenting judge.

This means the former prime minister will serve out the remainder of his 12-year prison term, unless he secures a royal pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

A five-member bench chaired Rahman had heard submissions from both Najib’s defence team and the prosecution over six days between Jan 19 and Feb 28.

On July 28, 2020, Najib was convicted by Justice Nazlan Ghazali, then a High Court judge, for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) over SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million.

His appeal to the Court of Appeal was dismissed on Dec 8, 2021.

Najib began his 12-year prison term on Aug 23, 2022, immediately after the Federal Court upheld the original conviction and sentence. FMT

Trump called me ‘friend’, gave a personal send-off: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib PUBLISHED SEP 16, 2017, 2:27 PM SGT

US President Donald Trump greets Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak outside of the West Wing of the White House on Sept 12, 2017, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP

US President Donald Trump called visiting Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak his “friend” and personally saw him off, according to the Malaysian leader.