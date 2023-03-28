LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER WINNER! – PROTON UNVEILS THE X90 – THE FIRST NEW ENERGY VEHICLE – AND TO BE AVAILABLE IN 6-SEATER & 7-SEATER VERSIONS – ALL EYES ON THE PRICE

SUBANG JAYA — National car maker, Proton Holdings Bhd has confirmed the official name of its first new energy vehicle (NEV), X90.

Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the achievement (introduction of X90) comes during Proton’s 40th anniversary and it marks the introduction of more NEV models in the future.

“It is also in line with the government’s aim to turn Malaysia into a hub for the next generation vehicles and this proves that even after four decades, Proton still plays a leading role to develop the local automotive industry,” he said during a media preview of the X90 here today.

The X90 is Proton’s third sports utility vehicle (SUV) model, after the X70 and X50, and is developed to cater for the premium, modern and family segments.

The new SUV, which comes with four variants — standard, executive, premium and flagship — is available in six colours, snow white, armour silver, jet grey, cinnamon brown, ruby red and marine blue.

The X90 will be available available in both six and seven-seater configurations. — Picture courtesy of Proton

It offers space and versatility with not only a seven-seater configuration but is also available as a six-seater featuring individual chairs for the second row.

At the heart of this vehicle is the innovative 48V Electric Motor Synergy (EMS) System that integrates six key components including the 48V belt-starter generator (BSG) motor, the DCDC converter, the 48V lithium-ion battery, the battery management system, the recuperation braking system, and the hybrid module control system.

“Thanks to the impressive powertrain with the 48V EMS System and the award-winning 1.5L TGDi engine, the X90 delivers a combined output of 190PS and 300Nm.

“The 48V EMS provides an additional boost of 13PS and 45Nm, making it a powerful yet economical option for a three-row SUV package,” Proton said in a statement.

This powertrain has received accolades in markets such as China and the Philippines, and it is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) optimised for the new system, the carmaker added.

Proton noted that this powerful system not only enhances fuel efficiency and lowers emissions but also delivers additional power and torque for improved performance.

“It is a sustainable vehicle that offers exceptional performance with eco-friendliness at its core, featuring effortless acceleration, easy overtaking, and seamless coasting,” it said.

Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said the X90 showcases the company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by adopting green engine technology towards setting a new standard in sustainable mobility.

He said the price of the Proton X90 would be announced during an official launch, which is expected to take place soon.

The X90 would be assembled at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant alongside the X50 and X70.

