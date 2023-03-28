UMNO TO LEAD UNITY GOVT IN KELANTAN, T’GANU & KEDAH STATE POLLS – WHILE PAS WARNS OFF ALLY BERSATU IN KEDAH – ITS BRASH MB SANUSI TO BE PN’S ‘POSTER BOY’ – ‘THERE IS NO OTHER LEADER, ONLY HIM’

Pakatan Harapan is expected to let BN helm the state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah if they win the upcoming state elections, said Amanah communications director Khalid Samad.

According to him, the candidates for the menteri besar posts will be discussed and decided upon in an upcoming meeting between Harapan parties.

“It cannot be denied that the candidate for menteri besar/chief minister in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will come from Harapan.

“BN has to accept that they do not have as many seats in these states.

“But, we will probably negotiate for the top posts in three other states and it is likely that they will be given to BN,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying.

Khalid added that Harapan leadership would still want to see which candidate was being proposed and the matter would be deliberated.

Elections in the six states are expected to be held in the middle of the year.

Currently, PAS/PN helms the governments of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – while Harapan governs Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

The state polls will be the first real test since former foes, Harapan and BN teamed up following the GE15 results.

According to Khalid, the majority of Harapan supporters have accepted the reason why Harapan worked with BN to establish the unity government.

“I think most of them, in the early stages, were not very celebratory about the idea.

“But now I see many people have already understood why we formed a government together with BN because we had no other choice.

“Fighting corruption and the monopoly cartel, so far Harapan voters can accept it. But, we will see if BN voters can support Harapan,” he added. MKINI

