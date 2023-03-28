UMNO TO LEAD UNITY GOVT IN KELANTAN, T’GANU & KEDAH STATE POLLS – WHILE PAS WARNS OFF ALLY BERSATU IN KEDAH – ITS BRASH MB SANUSI TO BE PN’S ‘POSTER BOY’ – ‘THERE IS NO OTHER LEADER, ONLY HIM’
Pakatan Harapan is expected to let BN helm the state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah if they win the upcoming state elections, said Amanah communications director Khalid Samad.
According to him, the candidates for the menteri besar posts will be discussed and decided upon in an upcoming meeting between Harapan parties.
“It cannot be denied that the candidate for menteri besar/chief minister in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will come from Harapan.
“BN has to accept that they do not have as many seats in these states.
“But, we will probably negotiate for the top posts in three other states and it is likely that they will be given to BN,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying.
Khalid added that Harapan leadership would still want to see which candidate was being proposed and the matter would be deliberated.
Elections in the six states are expected to be held in the middle of the year.
Currently, PAS/PN helms the governments of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – while Harapan governs Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.
The state polls will be the first real test since former foes, Harapan and BN teamed up following the GE15 results.
According to Khalid, the majority of Harapan supporters have accepted the reason why Harapan worked with BN to establish the unity government.
“I think most of them, in the early stages, were not very celebratory about the idea.
“But now I see many people have already understood why we formed a government together with BN because we had no other choice.
“Fighting corruption and the monopoly cartel, so far Harapan voters can accept it. But, we will see if BN voters can support Harapan,” he added. MKINI
PN counting on Sanusi as ‘poster boy’ for Kedah election
PAS is counting on Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s popularity to win votes in the coming state election.
Several PAS leaders have indicated to Malaysiakini that Sanusi will be Perikatan Nasional’s poster boy to defend the PAS-led administration in the state.
“The menteri besar will be the poster boy for PAS as well as PN to defend the Kedah state government.
“So far, there is no other leader, only him,” said one central PAS leader who declined to be named.
Another central PAS leader also made the same statement.
“Sanusi will be our poster boy,” he replied briefly to Malaysiakini.
Last Saturday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced that Sanusi has been appointed as the PN election director for the six state elections expected to take place by August.
Sanusi, who was also present at the programme with Tuan Ibrahim in Ampang last Saturday, revealed that the candidates for menteri besar or chief minister would be highlighted as the PN’s ‘poster boys’.
He said the coalition will have a poster boy or menteri besar candidate for each state that is up for election.
The coming state elections will involve Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang.
Meanwhile, Kedah PAS secretary Musoddak Ahmad confirmed that Sanusi will be PN’s poster boy in Kedah.
“So far, that’s how it is,” he told Malaysiakini yesterday.
“The performance of the menteri besar’s leadership and support from the people qualify him to be appointed as the poster boy,” he added. MKINI
