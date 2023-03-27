ALL EYES ON ANWAR – GOVT TO ANNOUNCE ‘MAJOR INVESTMENT’ ON THURSDAY OR FRIDAY ‘IN CONJUNCTION WITH 3-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO CHINA’ – ‘ONLY THIS CAN ENSURE THE PEOPLE’S WELFARE, EDUCATION & HEALTH’

Govt to announce major investment this week: Anwar

PHNOM PENH: A new investment, representing the government’s “highest commitment”, will be announced either on Thursday or Friday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the announcement will be made in conjunction with his three-day official visit to China beginning on Wednesday.

“Only this can ensure the people’s welfare, education and health,” he said at a gathering with Malaysians residing in Cambodia at the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh here today.

Anwar arrived here this morning for a one-day official visit to Cambodia.

The Prime Minister said his administration would ensure the continued growth of the country’s economy and that Malaysia is able to attract investments.

Therefore, he said, all related aspects, including infrastructure and incentives, would be enhanced in addition to focusing on the digitalisation aspect.

“When change happens, it can attract foreign investments. As an example, Amazon wants to invest in Malaysia although other countries offered attractive incentives to it, and when the company comes here (to Malaysia), it would attract other companies to come,” he said.

Furthermore, Anwar said, the government wants government-linked companies (GLCs) to be more transparent and focused rather than competing against the private sector.

“If there are projects, the private sector and GLCs need not compete,” he said in reply to a question from a guest on the view that Malaysia’s GLCs pose as giant rivals to other businesses.

– Bernama

