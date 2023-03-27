WHO WOULD AGREE WITH MAHATHIR – EVEN NAJIB MOCKS DR M’S SENILE CLAIM – ‘MALAYS BECAME POOR SINCE I STEPPED DOWN THE FIRST TIME’

Prove I abused my position as PM, Dr Mahathir tells Anwar

PETALING JAYA: “Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must show proof that I used my position as Prime Minister to benefit myself and my family,” says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement on Monday (March 27), Dr Mahathir said that Anwar must prove that he took hold of the country for personal gains.

“Accusations are easy to make when they are not proven with facts and evidence,” said the former prime minister.

This comes after Anwar said that he knew a person who took full hold of the country’s resources for himself and his family during his 22-year-and-22-month-long reign.

Dr Mahathir said he was speaking out because he felt the Malays had lost everything ever since he stepped down as Prime Minister.

“The Malays have become poor since I stepped down the first time. I tried to improve their situation during my second tenure as Prime Minister but the Pakatan Harapan government fell, I lost my position, and I’m speaking out now because of this,” he said.

Siapa setuju dengan Tun M? Anak penunggang nama orang Melayu ini tak kaya lagi ke? pic.twitter.com/mZDHRtENHQ — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 27, 2023

Dr Mahathir said Malays should oppose Anwar’s unity government for allegedly preventing his pro-Malay gathering from materialising.

The gathering was forced to be cancelled after three venues cancelled the organiser’s bookings.

