LIKE A BAD PENNY, ZAKIR NAIK TO TURN UP AGAIN IN MALAYSIA – PROVIDED HE REALLY WASN’T ARRESTED IN OMAN & DEPORTED TO INDIA!
Zakir Naik will return to Malaysia soon, says lawyer
The controversial preacher is currently in Oman attending several events.
PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Zakir Naik will return to Malaysia after attending several religious programmes in Oman, says his lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader.
“He will surely be back soon after finishing all the programmes there,” Akberdin told Harian Metro.
Last Friday, Akberdin dismissed claims that Naik was arrested in Oman and deported to India.
“He texted me to say he was safe and staying at a hotel,” Akberdin told FMT at the time.
Naik also told him that news of his alleged arrest was nothing more than “fabricated news” by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government-controlled media.
Naik holds permanent residence in Malaysia and is living in Putrajaya.
He is wanted for questioning in India for alleged money laundering and other unlawful activities.