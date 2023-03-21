In a statement today, he said the ministry is currently working to transition to a Multi Lanes Free Flow (MLFF) system.

“Since the beginning of this year, I have ordered planning and discussions with the parties involved as well as highway concession companies to take steps towards the implementation of an open payment system. I have also participated in various discussions that have been held.

“As a result of this discussion, I am pleased to inform you that several highways will implement an open payment system by September 2023.