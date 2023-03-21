The prime minister will announce the formation of the council, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters at a press conference after the Islamic NGOs Unity Convention 2023 at Tenera Hotel in Bangi.

“[The council] will hold official programmes in administration and definitely to support the work of Islamic NGOs and Islamic scholars, without leaving behind scholars from other religions and backgrounds,” he said.

He expressed his certainty that people of all ethnicities and religions will support the formation of the Madani Council once its concept and philosophies are understood.

There is no word yet as to whether the council will endorse all or just some of the various Islamic sects, schools of jurisprudence, and schools of thought.

Besides that, Ahmad Zahid also said that he would ensure that the prime minister will agree to the tenth resolution of the Unity Convention, in which the Islamic NGOs requested a complex with facilities such as offices, seminar halls, multipurpose halls and training rooms for their use.

“It will require funds and maybe I can suggest to him directly that he can find room for the request in the Budget 2024 speech.

“And if he is more kind-hearted, he can announce it before the Budget,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He added that a suitable location would have to be found and that he will aid in the search for an appropriate location.

The other resolutions were: the acknowledgement that Malaysia Madani will aid in the unification of the Muslim community while fulfilling demands of the current time; that the voices and wishes of the NGOs and government agencies must synergise; to continue initiatives towards a constructive action plan for the Islamic NGOs; and to empower Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia’s (Yadim) Majlis Amal Islami Malaysia.

Besides that, the resolutions also called for Yadim to coordinate funds from the government to the NGOs; to tackle the country’s social issues through Islamic teachings; for proactive and reactive measures towards academic and social issues to ensure the younger generation is nurtured with Islamic morals; inclusive programmes between governmental agencies and Islamic NGOs to produce dedicated and skilled youths; and the formation of a strategic action plan in raising awareness about the importance of the economic agenda to produce entrepreneurs and to empower institutions that will fight for the economic development of Muslims.

Yadim was formed in 1974 by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and falls under the direct purview of the portfolio of religious affairs under the Prime Minister’s Department, currently led by minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

