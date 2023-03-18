BOMBSHELL – COME & TRY, YOU’LL END UP ‘SCRAMBLING TO ESCAPE ON YOUR PRIVATE JETS’ – ANWAR WASTES NO WORDS ON FOES ‘FANNING RACIAL FLAMES’ TO SEIZE POWER, ESCAPE CORRUPTION CHARGES – INCLUDING THE LIKES OF MAHATHIR & CO, MUHYIDDIN & CO, HADI & CO – ‘DON’T TRY TO MAKE FOOLS OF THE PEOPLE’ – ‘FOR 3 YEARS, YOU HELD POWER. WHERE IS RUU 355?’

I’ll do everything in my power to stop race, religious hatred, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the unity government respects the principle that the country belongs to all Malaysians.

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised to use every authority at his disposal to put an end to the recent increase in racial and religious rhetoric.

Anwar, who is PKR president, reminded Malaysians that the country belonged to all, even though special privileges had been accorded to the Malays and Bumiputeras.

And the principle that the country belonged to all Malaysians was one that his government would never compromise on.

“If you challenge this principle, you challenge us.

“And I will use all the authority at my disposal to stop this madness, this insanity of going against other races and religions,” he said in his speech at the PKR Congress in Shah Alam today. Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, then repeated his warning against those who continued to fan racial flames, saying that it was the innocent people who would “get burnt”. “Meanwhile, you (politicians) will be scrambling to escape on your private jets.”

"Kamu pegang tampuk kuasa 3 tahun baru-baru ini, mana RUU355?" – Dato' Seri @AnwarIbrahim, 18 Mac 2023 pic.twitter.com/LxWtiGs5ix — Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) March 18, 2023

Yesterday, Anwar issued a warning against sowing racial or religious hatred, saying the government will not tolerate such actions.

Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to be on the watch for any attempts to “fan the flames of hatred” among Malaysians.

The statement came in the wake of a police investigation into blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over his Facebook post linking an agency under the youth and sports ministry to Christian evangelism. FMT

Anwar calls out Dr M over Malay dominance gripe

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim claims Dr Mahathir Mohamad is only complaining now that he is no longer in power.