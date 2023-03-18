BOMBSHELL – COME & TRY, YOU’LL END UP ‘SCRAMBLING TO ESCAPE ON YOUR PRIVATE JETS’ – ANWAR WASTES NO WORDS ON FOES ‘FANNING RACIAL FLAMES’ TO SEIZE POWER, ESCAPE CORRUPTION CHARGES – INCLUDING THE LIKES OF MAHATHIR & CO, MUHYIDDIN & CO, HADI & CO – ‘DON’T TRY TO MAKE FOOLS OF THE PEOPLE’ – ‘FOR 3 YEARS, YOU HELD POWER. WHERE IS RUU 355?’
I’ll do everything in my power to stop race, religious hatred, says Anwar
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the unity government respects the principle that the country belongs to all Malaysians.
SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised to use every authority at his disposal to put an end to the recent increase in racial and religious rhetoric.
Anwar, who is PKR president, reminded Malaysians that the country belonged to all, even though special privileges had been accorded to the Malays and Bumiputeras.
And the principle that the country belonged to all Malaysians was one that his government would never compromise on.
Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, then repeated his warning against those who continued to fan racial flames, saying that it was the innocent people who would “get burnt”.
“Meanwhile, you (politicians) will be scrambling to escape on your private jets.”
"Kamu pegang tampuk kuasa 3 tahun baru-baru ini, mana RUU355?" – Dato' Seri @AnwarIbrahim, 18 Mac 2023 pic.twitter.com/LxWtiGs5ix
— Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) March 18, 2023
Yesterday, Anwar issued a warning against sowing racial or religious hatred, saying the government will not tolerate such actions.
Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to be on the watch for any attempts to “fan the flames of hatred” among Malaysians.
The statement came in the wake of a police investigation into blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over his Facebook post linking an agency under the youth and sports ministry to Christian evangelism. FMT
Anwar calls out Dr M over Malay dominance gripe
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim claims Dr Mahathir Mohamad is only complaining now that he is no longer in power.
SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has taken a veiled jab at Dr Mahathir Mohamad saying the latter only complained about Malays losing their dominance after he was no longer in power.
While Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, did not mention the former prime minister by name, he alluded to the time when Mahathir led the government.
“There are people, who had been in power for 22 years and (later) an additional 22 months,” Anwar said of Mahathir’s two stints as prime minister.
“Now that he has lost power he is whining that Malays have lost everything,” he said when officiating the PKR congress here.
“Please don’t try to hoodwink the public by saying they should rise and fight for their rights,” he said.
Earlier this month, Mahathir claimed that the Malays no longer dominated the economy, and that “others” had taken over.
He also said that Malays were also taking a back seat in politics and predicted a bleak future for Malaysia as long as the Malays were not the dominant force.
In February, Mahathir expressed fears of a government push for changes in electoral boundaries that could result in the number of Malay-majority seats being reduced. FMT
