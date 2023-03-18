BOMBSHELL – ANWAR SIGNALS HE WON’T HESITATE TO USE FORCE – ‘YOU WANT TO THREATEN ME BY (CONDUCTING) AN ASSEMBLY? YOU WANT TO THREATEN ME FROM ACTING AGAINST CORRUPTION? YOU CHOSE THE WRONG PM!’ – ‘YOU WANT TO TRY & SEIZE POWER? GO AHEAD, BUT IT WILL NOT BE EASY’ – ‘I WILL USE ALL THE AUTHORITY AT MY DISPOSAL TO STOP THIS MADNESS, THIS INSANITY OF GOING AGAINST OTHER RACES & RELIGIONS’
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned political rivals against mistaking his guarded responses on veiled threats against the government as a sign of weakness.
Instead, Anwar said he had chosen to maintain decorum both in and out of Parliament, a stand which he discarded today when speaking as PKR president at the party’s special congress in Shah Alam.
“This is my turf, PKR’s turf… for the past four months, I have been guarded in my speeches.
“Today I speak as the president of PKR, as a part of the reform movements,” he said in his keynote address.
“You want to threaten me by (conducting) an assembly? You want to threaten me from acting against corruption? You chose the wrong PM!
While refraining from naming his foes, Anwar made clear references to former leaders in power.
“Many former corrupt leaders when given the opportunity to lead, squandered the country’s wealth and enriched their family members, they make their children billionaires.
“I will fight them and I will fight them hard!” he stressed.
Anwar also alluded to alleged attempts at destabilising the government, including those said to be backed by opposition parties.
“You want to threaten us with assemblies, corruption probes, you have picked the wrong prime minister.
“I will not fall for such threats. You want to try and seize power? Go ahead, but it will not be easy,” he added.
Some 1,300 delegates representing PKR divisions nationwide were gathered at Stadium Melawati for the special congress held ahead of the upcoming state polls, in lieu of the party’s annual gathering. MKINI
I’ll do everything in my power to stop race, religious hatred, says Anwar
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the unity government respects the principle that the country belongs to all Malaysians.
SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised to use every authority at his disposal to put an end to the recent increase in racial and religious rhetoric.
Anwar, who is PKR president, reminded Malaysians that the country belonged to all, even though special privileges had been accorded to the Malays and Bumiputeras.
And the principle that the country belonged to all Malaysians was one that his government would never compromise on.
Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, then repeated his warning against those who continued to fan racial flames, saying that it was the innocent people who would “get burnt”.
“Meanwhile, you (politicians) will be scrambling to escape on your private jets.”
Yesterday, Anwar issued a warning against sowing racial or religious hatred, saying the government will not tolerate such actions.
Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to be on the watch for any attempts to “fan the flames of hatred” among Malaysians.
The statement came in the wake of a police investigation into blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over his Facebook post linking an agency under the youth and sports ministry to Christian evangelism. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
