BOMBSHELL – ANWAR SIGNALS HE WON’T HESITATE TO USE FORCE – ‘YOU WANT TO THREATEN ME BY (CONDUCTING) AN ASSEMBLY? YOU WANT TO THREATEN ME FROM ACTING AGAINST CORRUPTION? YOU CHOSE THE WRONG PM!’ – ‘YOU WANT TO TRY & SEIZE POWER? GO AHEAD, BUT IT WILL NOT BE EASY’ – ‘I WILL USE ALL THE AUTHORITY AT MY DISPOSAL TO STOP THIS MADNESS, THIS INSANITY OF GOING AGAINST OTHER RACES & RELIGIONS’

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned political rivals against mistaking his guarded responses on veiled threats against the government as a sign of weakness.

Instead, Anwar said he had chosen to maintain decorum both in and out of Parliament, a stand which he discarded today when speaking as PKR president at the party’s special congress in Shah Alam.

“This is my turf, PKR’s turf… for the past four months, I have been guarded in my speeches.

“Today I speak as the president of PKR, as a part of the reform movements,” he said in his keynote address.

“You want to threaten me by (conducting) an assembly? You want to threaten me from acting against corruption? You chose the wrong PM! “I will not be influenced. If you want to try to attempt a coup, by all means. But it will not be easy.” – @anwaribrahimhttps://t.co/dudYh8mL2A — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) March 18, 2023

While refraining from naming his foes, Anwar made clear references to former leaders in power.

“Many former corrupt leaders when given the opportunity to lead, squandered the country’s wealth and enriched their family members, they make their children billionaires.

“I will fight them and I will fight them hard!” he stressed.

Anwar also alluded to alleged attempts at destabilising the government, including those said to be backed by opposition parties.

“You want to threaten us with assemblies, corruption probes, you have picked the wrong prime minister.

“I will not fall for such threats. You want to try and seize power? Go ahead, but it will not be easy,” he added.

"Kamu pegang tampuk kuasa 3 tahun baru-baru ini, mana RUU355?" – Dato' Seri @AnwarIbrahim, 18 Mac 2023 pic.twitter.com/LxWtiGs5ix — Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) March 18, 2023

Some 1,300 delegates representing PKR divisions nationwide were gathered at Stadium Melawati for the special congress held ahead of the upcoming state polls, in lieu of the party’s annual gathering. MKINI

I’ll do everything in my power to stop race, religious hatred, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the unity government respects the principle that the country belongs to all Malaysians.