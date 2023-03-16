PAS MOVING TO ELEVATE ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI TO PEDESTAL ABOVE THE LAW? – ARREST WARRANT OUT FOR T’GANU EXCO WHO REFUSES TO APPEAR IN COURT TO TESTIFY IN ELECTION PETITION CHALLENGING HADI’S MARANG SEAT WIN – IF TRUE, ‘THERE WAS VOTE-BUYING AND THAT MOST HOUSEHOLDS IN THE CONSTITUENCIES RECEIVED RM500 TO RM1,000 EACH’, THEN HADI’S PM PROSPECTS ARE FINISHED!
Election court issues arrest warrant for Terengganu exco
Mohd Nor Hamzah was supposed to testify before the court over a petition to challenge the results of the Marang parliamentary seat.
PETALING JAYA: An election court in Terengganu has issued an arrest warrant for state executive councillor Mohd Nor Hamzah after the PAS man did not show up for court proceedings.
According to Berita Harian, Mohd Nor was supposed to testify before the court over a petition to challenge the results of the election for the Marang parliamentary seat.
Hassan had ordered the petition by Jasmira Othman to go for a full trial. The court set March 6 to 21 for the full hearing.
Terengganu Umno chief Ahmad Said previously said the party had filed three election petitions to challenge Perikatan Nasional’s victories in Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman.
Umno alleged that there was vote-buying during the campaign period, and that most households in the constituencies received RM500 to RM1,000 each.
