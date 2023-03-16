PAS MOVING TO ELEVATE ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI TO PEDESTAL ABOVE THE LAW? – ARREST WARRANT OUT FOR T’GANU EXCO WHO REFUSES TO APPEAR IN COURT TO TESTIFY IN ELECTION PETITION CHALLENGING HADI’S MARANG SEAT WIN – IF TRUE, ‘THERE WAS VOTE-BUYING AND THAT MOST HOUSEHOLDS IN THE CONSTITUENCIES RECEIVED RM500 TO RM1,000 EACH’, THEN HADI’S PM PROSPECTS ARE FINISHED!

Election court issues arrest warrant for Terengganu exco

Mohd Nor Hamzah was supposed to testify before the court over a petition to challenge the results of the Marang parliamentary seat.

PETALING JAYA: An election court in Terengganu has issued an arrest warrant for state executive councillor Mohd Nor Hamzah after the PAS man did not show up for court proceedings.

According to Berita Harian, Mohd Nor was supposed to testify before the court over a petition to challenge the results of the election for the Marang parliamentary seat.