MASSACRE IN UKRAINE, TOP ARMY CHIEF, THREE GOVERNORS FIRED

The situation in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unbearable for Ukrainian forces. Yesterday over 580 Ukrainian troops died in just a few locations. Just over two weeks ago the Ukrainian military commander in the eastern Ukraine was fired. Suggestions are insurbodination – the commander advised giving up the Bakhmut meat grinder.

Then yesterday THREE governors in Ukraine have also been fired from their jobs (in the video here). Again the likely reason is insurbodination.