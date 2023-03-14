“Do not use the Quran to pass judgment on me (as being) oppressive and interfering (with the investigations and court process).

“I want to remind the leaders over there (the opposition), you have to remember that you have to be responsible Muslims.

“Are you confident, do you have proof that Anwar interfered to prosecute anyone? If not, that is what oppressive is – to use religion to accuse someone.

“I did not interfere, you can ask the MACC and the attorney-general… you can ask the chief judge, when did I interfere and ask for charges to be reduced or withdrawn.

“I am not such a cheap politician,” Anwar said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Perikatan Nasional-Pasir Mas) who had asked whether the government intends to take further action against potential corruption in projects approved before the last general election.

Though Fadhli did not mention selective prosecution in his question, Anwar said he would take this opportunity to address the accusations against him.

He said it is normal to criticise in politics, but as a prime minister, he would not betray the trust put in his position.

“My instructions to (the MACC) is to wait for the attorney-general (to decide on the prosecution).

“I said I will support whatever action is taken based on facts and strong evidence but there must not be a flimsy reason that can be challenged,” Anwar said.

LCS probe ongoing

During his question, Fadhli also stressed the scandal of the littoral combat ships (LCS) project – a case which has been linked to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

Anwar said he instructed the MACC and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to look into all projects said to involve corruption, including the LCS project, regardless of links to any parties.

He agreed that the initial actions taken on the LCS projects were not sufficient and there must be thorough follow-up.

“The answer given by the MACC is that they will continue with the second stage but it is not my business to ask further.

“If I were to do, there might be more accusations of selective prosecution. But I stress here in Parliament that the investigations must continue, including the LCS project, because the initial actions were not enough to reveal and act on the main people involved.

“So, let the investigations continue,” the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that Zahid’s existing corruption cases were still ongoing.

PN leaders have been accusing Anwar of being oppressive and practising selective prosecution since the coalition’s chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with corruption on Friday.

Other PN leaders have also been charged with corruption involving the Muhyiddin-era Jana Wibawa programme, including former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

After Muhyiddin was first charged with corruption last Friday, Wan Saiful warned that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang may be next to face charges in court.

It was earlier reported that Hadi was being investigated regarding his statement claiming that PN was trying to topple the government.

The MACC and the AGC have since issued separate statements denying there was any interference in investigations pertaining to the Jana Wibawa programme. MKINI

Meddling in court cases? I’m not a low class politician, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again maintained that he has never interfered in any court cases.