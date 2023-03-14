PETALING JAYA: The Royal Family of the United Kingdom has also congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on her momentous win at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday (March 13).

In a tweet on The Royal Family verified account, the royals said it was a historic win on Commonwealth Day.

“Congratulations to Michelle Yeoh (and her family watching at home in Malaysia) on her historic Oscar win on #CommonwealthDay!” the tweet said.

Yeoh not only became the first Malaysian to bag an Oscar but is also the first Asian actress to win in the Best Actress category in the Academy’s history.

The Royal Family twitter account shares the latest news and updates on the work of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the Royal Family.

Congratulations to Michelle Yeoh (and her family watching at home in Malaysia) on her historic Oscar win on #CommonwealthDay! https://t.co/U7afixrVg2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2023