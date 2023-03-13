MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH DIG NEW GRAVES FOR THEMSELVES – HAMZAH’S ‘I HAVE FILES’ NOT ONLY SMACKS OF ‘BLACKMAIL’ BUT KEEPING THE FILES WHEN HE’S NO LONGER HOME MINISTER MAY BE A CRIME – WHILE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘POLITICAL PERSECUTION’ LOOKS SET TO BOOMERANG – WHEN BOTH MACC CHIEF & AG WERE HIS OWN APPOINTMENTS & HE HAD LAVISHED HIGH PRAISE ON THEIR PROFESSIONALISM

MACC officers can lodge reports over Hamzah’s claim, says deputy minister

Ramkarpal Singh says it is common practice for MACC officers to lodge reports about alleged wrongdoing.

KUALA LUMPUR: Anti-corruption officers should lodge a report over a claim by former home minister Hamzah Zainudin that he has files on leaders of the government, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The officers should lodge the reports with the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, said deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh.

“It is common practice,” he said while winding-up the debate on the ministry’s budget estimates.

He said Hamzah’s claim was serious and warranted attention.

Ramkarpal made the statement in response to Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Damansara) who asked about MACC officers having the power to file a report on Bersatu.

Hamzah is secretary-general of Bersatu and the parliamentary opposition leader.

He was reported yesterday to have warned the government not to find fault with Perikatan Nasional as he could do the same since he had “files on government party leaders” during his tenure as home minister.

Malaysiakini quoted him as saying it was a matter of whether or not he wanted to use the files against them.

MACC reviews move for parliamentary oversight

Ramkarpal said MACC was currently reviewing the mechanism for the appointment of its chief commissioner should the anti-graft agency be placed under parliamentary oversight.

The public services department, the accountant-general’s department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers were involved in the review.

He said any changes to the appointment of the MACC chief would require several amendments to the MACC Act and the constitution.

Ramkarpal said this in response to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN – Pasir Mas), who asked whether MACC would be placed under a parliamentary select committee to prevent any abuse of the agency by the government against the opposition.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said he was open to having the appointments of its chief and senior officers placed under parliamentary oversight.

Mitra probe continuing

Ramkarpal said that investigations into the scandal-ridden Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit are continuing, and further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor are awaited regarding several investigation papers into misappropriation from the fund.

In response, M Kula Segaran (PH – Ipoh Barat) called on the government to look into demands for leaders and members from “a certain political party” to be investigated.

“We have seen one or two individuals being brought to court, but the big fish has been left outside,” Kula said. FMT