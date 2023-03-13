The Star reported that Mohd Hussein Mohd Nasir, also known as “Datuk Roy”, had surrendered to the graftbusters earlier today.

“He will be brought to the Magistrate’s Court where an application will be made to obtain a remand order,” said the report quoting an anonymous source.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest in the report.

A Bernama report today said the man called “Datuk Roy” is believed to be the mastermind in the corruption case.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the MACC had arrested one of its officers and three other individuals including a woman Thursday for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM400,000 to avoid investigations involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

According to sources, the woman was released on MACC bail, while the three other suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.

The Jana Wibawa, or “Program Jana Ekonomi Pemerkasaan Kontraktor Bumiputera Berwibawa”, was introduced by the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration, and aimed at improving the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector to be more resilient and competitive and speed up their projects to spur the nation’s economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin was last week charged with four counts of corruption and two counts of money laundering, becoming the latest Bersatu leader to be prosecuted over the Bumiputera assistance scheme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has since announced that RM7 billion worth of projects under the programme has been renegotiated, and said that the move could save Putrajaya some RM3 billion.

