U.S. BANKING SYSTEM CRASHES, WALL STREET COLLAPSING – WIDESPREAD PANIC HITS THE U.S. AS A MASSIVE BANK RUN TRIGGERS – EVEN AS CLUELESS BIDEN PLAYS WORLD BUSYBODY, HAPPILY SENDING BILLIONS OF LETHAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION TO UKRAINE & TRYING TO PROVOKE A WAR WITH CHINA AT THE SAME TIME – NO WONDER HIS OWN CITIZENS HAVE NO FAITH IN HIM & WASHINGTON – INSTEAD OF ENGINEERING UNFAIR TRADE BANS ALL OVER THE WORLD & TRYING TO IMPOSE A SEMICONDUCTOR BLOCKADE AGAINST CHINESE TECH FIRMS, SLEEPY JOE SHOULD LOOK TO HIS OWN SILICON VALLEY BACKYARD!

Widespread Panic Hits US Banks as Fears of a Systemic Liquidity Crisis Cause a Massive Bank Run

Dow Jones on Fri suffered biggest weekly loss since June 
after regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank to protect deposits 
beleaguered bank’s efforts to secure funding had failed

 
collapse following Fed’s aggressive pace of rate hikes
The turmoil in banks triggering systematic banking crisis

contagion swept through banking sector
widespread fears of spillover into broader banking sector
Signature Bank closed 23% lower 
First Republic Bank fell more than 14%Dow Jones Industrial fell 345 points

Nasdaq Composite down 1.8%, S&P 500 fell 1.5%.

