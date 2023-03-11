Widespread Panic Hits US Banks as Fears of a Systemic Liquidity Crisis Cause a Massive Bank Run

BANK RUN USA PANIC – Second USA Bank Collapses in 3 Days, Run of Withdrawals Causes Liquidity Crisis Dow Jones on Fri suffered biggest weekly loss since June

after regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank to protect deposits

SVB closed by regulators, deposits under control of regulators

Silicon Valley Bank 18th largest bank in the USA

beleaguered bank’s efforts to secure funding had failed

collapse following Fed’s aggressive pace of rate hikes

The turmoil in banks triggering systematic banking crisis

contagion swept through banking sector

widespread fears of spillover into broader banking sector

Signature Bank closed 23% lower

First Republic Bank fell more than 14%Dow Jones Industrial fell 345 points