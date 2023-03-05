‘THE UNITY GOVT MUST BE PROTECTED’ – ZAHID WARNS OF ‘AGENDA’ TO TOPPLE GOVT – THREATENS A CRACKDOWN AGAINST PLOTTERS – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI DOUBTS LETTER FROM RoS & MCA’S KA SIONG SLAMS GOVT’S FOOD PACKS TO FLOOD VICTIMS – ‘UMNO HAS BEEN TOO RECEPTIVE TO DIFFERENT OPINIONS TO THE POINT IT HAS CREATED FACTIONS & DIVISIONS,’ SAYS ZAHID

ALOR STAR: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) letter accepting Umno’s no-contest resolution for the top two posts, will be made public.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would instruct the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to share the letter to the press.

“I will order the secretary-general to share the letter from the Home Minister, following the letter that was issued by the RoS to the press.

“This (the letter) should put the matter to rest (and to confirm) that Umno General Assembly (PAU) is the highest decision making body in Umno.

“This also confirmed that the rules and the (party) constitution have been adhered to in approving the eighth resolution (at the PAU).

“This should put the polemic (concerning the legitimacy of the resolution) to rest,” he told reporters after attending the introduction of the candidates contesting the upcoming party election.

Zahid was responding to Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement earlier today urging him to publish the letter from RoS which stated that the agency had accepted the no-contest resolution for the party’s top two posts.

Earlier today, Berita Harian reported Ismail Sabri as saying the letter should be published to put polemics over the supplementary motion approved during the PAU 2022 to rest.

He was reported as saying Zahid should make the letter public since there were two contradicting media reports over the matter.

Yesterday evening, Zahid was reported as saying that Umno has received a letter from the Home Ministry, confirming that the RoS had accepted the party’s no-contest resolution for the top two posts.

Zahid had said that Umno had received the two-page letter from the Home Ministry dated March 3.

Based on the letter, Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had decided to grant an exemption from compliance Section 13(1)(c)(14) through Section 70 of the Societies Act 1966 or Act 832 regarding the decision of the additional motion that has been approved at the 2022 Umno General Assembly with regards to no-contest resolution.

As such, Zahid had said the letter sent by the Home Ministry has validated that the posts of president and deputy president will not be contested. NST