‘THE UNITY GOVT MUST BE PROTECTED’ – ZAHID WARNS OF ‘AGENDA’ TO TOPPLE GOVT – THREATENS A CRACKDOWN AGAINST PLOTTERS – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI DOUBTS LETTER FROM RoS & MCA’S KA SIONG SLAMS GOVT’S FOOD PACKS TO FLOOD VICTIMS – ‘UMNO HAS BEEN TOO RECEPTIVE TO DIFFERENT OPINIONS TO THE POINT IT HAS CREATED FACTIONS & DIVISIONS,’ SAYS ZAHID

ALOR STAR: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) letter accepting Umno’s no-contest resolution for the top two posts, will be made public.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would instruct the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to share the letter to the press.
“I will order the secretary-general to share the letter from the Home Minister, following the letter that was issued by the RoS to the press.
“This (the letter) should put the matter to rest (and to confirm) that Umno General Assembly (PAU) is the highest decision making body in Umno.
“This also confirmed that the rules and the (party) constitution have been adhered to in approving the eighth resolution (at the PAU).
Earlier today, Berita Harian reported Ismail Sabri as saying the letter should be published to put polemics over the supplementary motion approved during the PAU 2022 to rest.
He was reported as saying Zahid should make the letter public since there were two contradicting media reports over the matter.
Yesterday evening, Zahid was reported as saying that Umno has received a letter from the Home Ministry, confirming that the RoS had accepted the party’s no-contest resolution for the top two posts.
Zahid had said that Umno had received the two-page letter from the Home Ministry dated March 3.
Based on the letter, Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had decided to grant an exemption from compliance Section 13(1)(c)(14) through Section 70 of the Societies Act 1966 or Act 832 regarding the decision of the additional motion that has been approved at the 2022 Umno General Assembly with regards to no-contest resolution.
As such, Zahid had said the letter sent by the Home Ministry has validated that the posts of president and deputy president will not be contested. NST
Dr Wee slams ‘unacceptable’ quality of food given to flood victims
PETALING JAYA: The poor quality of food delivered to flood victims – added to the fact it is delivered late – is unacceptable, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.
The Ayer Hitam MP said affected victims in his constituency had received small servings of food which appeared bland and lacking in nutrition.
In a video posted on his Facebook account, the MCA president said flood victims were given plain fried beehoon for breakfast and rice with a small portion of cabbage and curry for lunch on Sunday (March 5).
“It was supposed to be for breakfast but they only received the food at 11am and only received their lunch after 2pm – and the portion is so small!
“I am very disappointed and I can see that it is not being executed well,” he said.
Dr Wee was at the SK Agama Taman Kota Yong Peng temporary flood relief centre (PPS), where he visited 375 victims from 105 families affected by the floods.
In the two-minute, 40-second video, Dr Wee expressed dismay at the quality of food that flood victims had to put up as they were already suffering after their homes were flooded.
“In my constituency, there are 22 PPS with 5,000 victims who need to be fed. I appeal to authorities to look after and prioritise the welfare of these victims,” he said.
He said that the late delivery of food was also unacceptable, as some had even contracted gastritis after waiting for a long time for the meals to arrive.
“I have discussed this with the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) on the possibility of preparing the meals. It’s better to make our own meals.
“If they give such food to people, of course people will be angry,” he said.
In the caption accompanying the video, Dr Wee said he had also spoken to the minister responsible so the food quality can be improved.
“If the caterer engaged to prepare food cannot carry out their responsibility well, it should be given to the local village committee to handle.
“Let them coordinate and organise the preparation of good and healthy food as well as necessities for their fellow villagers whose homes have been flooded,” said Dr Wee. ANN