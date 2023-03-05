Dr Wee slams ‘unacceptable’ quality of food given to flood victims

PETALING JAYA: The poor quality of food delivered to flood victims – added to the fact it is delivered late – is unacceptable, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The Ayer Hitam MP said affected victims in his constituency had received small servings of food which appeared bland and lacking in nutrition.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, the MCA president said flood victims were given plain fried beehoon for breakfast and rice with a small portion of cabbage and curry for lunch on Sunday (March 5).

“It was supposed to be for breakfast but they only received the food at 11am and only received their lunch after 2pm – and the portion is so small!

“I am very disappointed and I can see that it is not being executed well,” he said.

Dr Wee was at the SK Agama Taman Kota Yong Peng temporary flood relief centre (PPS), where he visited 375 victims from 105 families affected by the floods.

In the two-minute, 40-second video, Dr Wee expressed dismay at the quality of food that flood victims had to put up as they were already suffering after their homes were flooded.

“In my constituency, there are 22 PPS with 5,000 victims who need to be fed. I appeal to authorities to look after and prioritise the welfare of these victims,” he said.

He said that the late delivery of food was also unacceptable, as some had even contracted gastritis after waiting for a long time for the meals to arrive.

“I have discussed this with the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) on the possibility of preparing the meals. It’s better to make our own meals.

“If they give such food to people, of course people will be angry,” he said.

In the caption accompanying the video, Dr Wee said he had also spoken to the minister responsible so the food quality can be improved.

“If the caterer engaged to prepare food cannot carry out their responsibility well, it should be given to the local village committee to handle.

“Let them coordinate and organise the preparation of good and healthy food as well as necessities for their fellow villagers whose homes have been flooded,” said Dr Wee.