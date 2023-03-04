I would like to dedicate this link to all the morons who just a few weeks ago were saying “ Who else is there? ”

Also to all the reformasi @$$holes and their @$$hole reformasi, which by the way is still being ripped to shreds (from what I hear).

Here is the link. Do read it carefully. Ini bukan saya cakap tau. Ini orang lain cakap. Murray Hunter cakap.

Below here I have extracted some snippets from Murray Hunter.



Many believed freedom of speech, press freedoms liberalized

(OSTB : To those “many” pleeeeeeeease feel free to feel stupid. To those who said “Who else is there?” why dont you stick a thermometer up your kazoo and get a new reading?)



Many believed he would be “Bapa Free speech”

he is now coined “Bapa Saman Negara”

(OSTB : I am old school. Why not just plain old ‘kepala bapak’?) taken a page from Singapore’s PAP political playbook

Lee Kwan Yew used defamation suits to silence, bankrupt critics

PH uses same strategy to suppress free speech.

defamation suits weapon of choice to suppress free speech

he is now “Bapa Saman Negara”

taking civil action against PAS MP

S’or PKR threatened to sue media over Maritime Gateway project

investigative journalists found same with Penang DAP govt

(OSTB : I have said many times before and I will say it again. The biggest threat to the security of the nation is not the ISA, not the OSA, not the SOSMA, not the Sedition Act and not even the Multimedia Act. The single biggest threat to the security of this country and the threat to the progress of our society are the libel and defamation laws in this country that have not been changed since the British were here. Murray Hunter is saying now that the defamation laws are being “weaponised” to subdue freedom of speech. I TOLD YOU SO ! We have to seriously amend the defamation laws.)

