Also to all the reformasi @$$holes and their @$$hole reformasi, which by the way is still being ripped to shreds (from what I hear).
Here is the link. Do read it carefully. Ini bukan saya cakap tau. Ini orang lain cakap. Murray Hunter cakap.
Below here I have extracted some snippets from Murray Hunter.
Many believed freedom of speech, press freedoms liberalized
(OSTB : To those “many” pleeeeeeeease feel free to feel stupid. To those who said “Who else is there?” why dont you stick a thermometer up your kazoo and get a new reading?)
Many believed he would be “Bapa Free speech”
he is now coined “Bapa Saman Negara”
(OSTB : I am old school. Why not just plain old ‘kepala bapak’?)
taken a page from Singapore’s PAP political playbook
Lee Kwan Yew used defamation suits to silence, bankrupt critics
PH uses same strategy to suppress free speech.
defamation suits weapon of choice to suppress free speech
he is now “Bapa Saman Negara”
taking civil action against PAS MP
S’or PKR threatened to sue media over Maritime Gateway project
investigative journalists found same with Penang DAP govt
govt set precedent that any authors can be retrospectively investigated
A troll army shooting down any perceived criticisms
paid dark army of trolls and bots, from DAP/PKR cybertroopers
Online portals forced to practice self-censorship
Pol secs request portal editors to modify/pull articles
Major news portals collaborate with staff of ministers to censor/pull articles
Many government agencies block access to journalists.
Journalists take the safe way to publish what ministries provide
Some found it is financially beneficial to do so
- 2018 GE, PH promised SOSMA would be reviewed/abolished
- just two weeks into his job (new) home minister said no review of SOSMA
govt to review Multimedia Act 1988 to ‘curb unethical journalism’
government will judge what is ethical and unethical
Minister said amendment to provide more stringent regulatory framework
Foreign press concerned with minister’s stance to tackle unethical journalism
in the past these types of laws have been used against journalistshesitancy to lift charges against blogger indicates NO BETTER freedom of speech
OSTB :
Obviously things are not getting any better.
All the monopolies are still in place. The highway tolls are still in place. Car prices are among the highest in the world. Chunks of the economy are still in the GLC straight jacket.
Forget about disappearing but has corruption gone down even a little bit?
Same old sh_t.
