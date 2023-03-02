LOOK NO FURTHER THAN ANWAR-BACKED HAJIJI? – CERTAIN QUARTERS OUT TO KILL OFF UMNO IN SABAH, THUNDERS A FURIOUS BUNG

Some trying to kill off Umno in Sabah, says Bung

The Sabah Umno chief claims some assemblymen are being offered rewards to quit the party.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin said the BN party was built on principles, not to grab power or for personal vendettas. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Certain quarters are trying to kill off Umno in Sabah, claims the chairman of the party’s state chapter, Bung Moktar Radin.

The Kinabatangan MP claimed that Sabah Umno elected representatives have been offered rewards by these quarters to bait them into ditching the party, reported Berita Harian.

However, Bung was optimistic these efforts would not weaken Umno in Sabah, saying the party was built on principles, not to grab power or for personal vendettas.

“Umno is not merely a party, it’s a struggle. Other parties are formed for various reasons. Some parties are formed after (its leaders) hop two to three times to form parties.

“But I’m confident that parties established purely out of their greed for power, without the people’s interests at heart, would not last long,” he said.

Bung also hit out at several Sabah assemblymen who hopped parties in the past few months, saying he was embarrassed to see this continue in the Bornean state.

“What’s important to (these party-hoppers) are positions and rewards,” the Lamag assemblyman said, adding that their “dishonourable” actions reflected their lack of integrity.

Earlier this week, Petagas assemblyman Awang Ahmad Sah announced that he was quitting Warisan to join Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

Awang Ahmad, who was Warisan’s treasurer-general, became the fourth Warisan assemblyman to quit the party this year, after Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi), Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor) and Norazlinah Arif (Kunak).

Five Umno assemblymen had also quit the party to join Gagasan Rakyat last week.

The assemblymen’s departures came less than two months after the failed attempt to unseat Hajiji by Bung and Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

Hajiji, who officially launched Gagasan Rakyat earlier today after taking over as the party’s president, now has the backing of 49 assemblymen.

