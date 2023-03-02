ANOTHER ARREST – BERSATU TREASURER REMANDED OVER ALLEGATIONS ABOUT MISUSE OF PARTY ACCOUNTS – WRACKED BY CORRUPTION CHARGES, MUHYIDDIN’S ONCE-RULING PARTY ON CUSP OF COLLAPSE – WITH MORE SWOOPS & CRACKDOWNS LIKELY ON THE CARDS

Bersatu Treasurer remanded over allegations concerning party accounts, says source

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) treasurer Datuk Mohd Salleh Bajuri has been remanded for two days for further investigations into the allegations concerning party accounts, said a source.

The source said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained him on Wednesday (March 1) and made the application for remand on Tuesday (March 2) at the Magistrate Courts in Kuala Lumpur.

“This is purely political persecution by those intending to taint Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional. The remand ends tomorrow and he should be released tomorrow. However, we were told MACC is trying to get another remand for a few more days,” said the source.

