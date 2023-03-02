RED ALERT – FIRE & RESCUE DEPT SENDS HELICOPTERS & RESCUE BOATS TO JOHOR & PAHANG AS FLOODS WORSEN

JOHOR BARU: The Fire and Rescue Department has dispatched helicopters and additional rescue boats to assist in flood operations in Johor and Pahang.

Deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Edwin Galan Teruki said additional firemen from neighbouring states have also been deployed to the worst-hit districts of Segamat and Kota Tinggi.

“We have deployed our helicopters to Johor and Pahang which are the worst hit states so far.

“The helicopters will be used to rescue flood victims and carry out surveillance at flood prone areas,” he said when met after his visit to Segamat on Thursday (march 2).

So far, the number of flood evacuees has surpassed 28,000 nationwide.

Johor is the worst hit with 26,000 victims, followed by Pahang (934), Negri Sembilan (704), Sarawak (361), Sabah (108) and Melaka (51).

Edwin said they were preparing to mobilise additional manpower and equipment if the flood situation worsens nationwide.

“We have more than 400 rescue boats and 140 heavy vehicles,” he said, adding that so far, only one death has been recorded in the country.

Asked about flood preparations, he said they had always stationed additional boats in flood hotspots including Segamat and Kota Tinggi due to the past major floods in both areas.

He urged the people in low-lying areas to be prepared to be evacuated.

Edwin also reminded parents not to let their children play near drains, lakes, rivers or ponds during the floods. ANN

Floods: Situation worsens in Johor, more than 9,000 evacuees as at 8pm March 1

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood victims in Johor continues to rise with the latest figures surpassing the 9,000 mark with Muar the latest district to be hit.

Previously, the number of flood victims in Johor as at 4pm Wednesday (March 1) was 7,981 victims.

The State Disaster Management Committee said as at 8pm, there were currently 9,162 victims relocated to 90 temporary relief centres in nine districts.

“Segamat is the worst hit district with 2,570 victims while Johor Baru has 1,888 victims, Kota Tinggi (1,654), Kluang (1,418), Muar (963), Kulai (713), Pontian (56), Mersing (44), and Tangkak (22).

“Rivers in Segamat, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Kulai, Johor Baru and Kota Tinggi are already passing the dangerous level,” the statement also read. ANN

