BUT IT’S TRUE – JUST KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT, TERESA KOK – IF YOU HAVE NOTHING NICE TO SAY – NETIZENS UPSET OVER TERESA’S COMMENTS ON SYED SADDIQ’S CAT – IT VERY LIKELY DIED OF ISSUES RELATED TO OBESITY BUT IT STILL HURTS WHEN YOUR PET GOES – RIP, BEAUTIFUL GOLDEN CAT!

PETALING JAYA: Social media users are criticising Seputeh MP Teresa Kok for making an insensitive comment about fellow politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s dead cat.

She commented on the Muar MP’s Facebook post, saying that his cat was overweight and might have died early due to lack of proper care.

Following this, social media users expressed regret over Kok’s comment.

“Just stick with the default ‘RIP’ if you don’t have anything nice to say,” one netizen commented.

“What kind of friend is this? Syed Saddiq posted about the death of his cat and Teresa commented something rude,” another netizen said.

However, one netizen felt people shouldn’t take the comment so seriously as it could just be banter between good friends.

Kok’s comment has since been deleted and both she and Syed Saddiq have yet to respond.

