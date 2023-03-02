SHAME ON YOU! – ZAHID SCOLDS ‘ROBBER’ HADI FOR ‘BAD PRAYER’ – INDEED AS AN ULAMA OR MUSLIM PREACHER, HADI SHOULD KNOW BETTER THAN TO HARBOR HATRED IN HIS HEART OR TRY TO SPREAD IT – WAIT TILL GE16 IF YOU WANT TO CHANGE GOVT, UMNO CHIEF TELLS POWER-CRAZED PAS CHIEF – AMID RISING CONCERNS HADI WAS ‘PLANNING A GOVT ROBBERY’

Political secretary to the finance minister, Kamil Munim, said that instead of sabotaging and upsetting the public, Hadi should instead focus on attending Parliament.

“While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leaders of the unity government today are trying to rebuild the country, the PAS president (Hadi) on the other hand, is leading the activities of bringing down the government.

“Perhaps the PAS president should focus on attending Parliament before making rambling predictions that do not bring any benefit to the country.

“I too would like to predict that if PAS remains in power in Kelantan, clean water for the people will remain scarce,” Kamil said in a statement yesterday.

Malaysiakini previously reported that in the five sessions of the Dewan Rakyat from July 2021 to March 2022, Hadi attended only 21 out of the 71 days of sitting.

Despite political fodder about his attendance, Hadi dismissed criticisms, stating that the Dewan Rakyat “is not like school” where one needs to attend daily for the entire session.

‘Muhyiddin’s PN failed’

Meanwhile, Kamil, who is the PKR deputy youth leader, said Hadi had not yet moved on from the failings of the previous Perikatan Nasional administration, led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the former premier failed to manage the country during a health and economic crisis and declared an emergency to silence democratic principles.

Kamil further claimed that Muhyiddin had also closed Parliament, out of fear of a vote of no confidence as well as approved national expenditures without debating it first in the Lower House.

He said this was a stark difference from Anwar, who tested his support in Parliament after entering office.

Kamil added that in a short period of time, Anwar implemented reforms in taxation and pledged a commitment to eliminating the extreme poverty of Malaysians this year.

“This is a bold commitment that has never been made by any prime minister in the history of Malaysia.

“All the good initiatives presented in Budget 2023 will certainly be implemented by the unity government which will benefit millions of Malaysians,” he said.

Hadi did not specify yesterday whether the cause of the collapse of the current government would come from within or without.

His cryptic remark came a few hours after he told the Dewan Rakyat that the opposition should not be blamed if the federal government collapses.

“(The government’s) roof is leaking. Their doors are wide open and their walls have holes,” he had said.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin said he was confident that any “roof leaks” will be restored by the current government.

“To Hadi’s knowledge, only robbers and bandits enter people’s houses when the roof leaks. Is Hadi planning a ‘government robbery’?” MKINI

ANN / MKINI

.