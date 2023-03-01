FROM PM TO MB? BUT WHICH STATE WANTS MAHATHIR TO BE THEIR MENTRI BESAR? – OR IS IT JUST A THREAT AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STEPS UP ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE – YOU CAUSE TROUBLE FOR MY SONS & CRONIES, I’LL CAUSE TROUBLE FOR YOU & YOUR GOVT – WHICHEVER, DR M NOW EYES CONTESTING IN STATE POLLS – DESPITE SAYING HE WOULD QUIT POLITICS TO BECOME A ‘HISTORIAN’ AFTER LOSING HIS DEPOSIT IN LANGKAWI

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-minted Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) adviser Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not ruling out the possibility of contesting in the upcoming state elections later this year.

He said that any decision would be made after meeting with party leaders.

He also explained that he needed a platform to continue his political struggle, hence he chose Putra after being invited to join the party recently.

“Though I am 97 years old, my heart still wants to fight for the Malays.

“Until I die, I will fight for the Malays.

“If they want to call me racist, so be it,” he said today.

Dr Mahathir’s membership in Putra was unveiled by party president Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali at Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

He was given the 0000001 membership number, previously owned by the party president, and also the appointment letter to join the party.

Elaborating further, Dr Mahathir said that Malays no longer influenced the economy, and now they had also lost their grip in politics.

This comes after Umno was no longer the party with the most number of seats in the government.

He also claimed that small businesses, previously owned by the Malays, were now dominated by the “pendatang”.

“These shops are now bought by the ‘pendatang’, so what is left for the Malays?

“If the Malays continue to be divided, no longer controlling the economy and politics, then their future is bleak,” he added.

When asked about a possible cooperation with Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), he said that he had no problem with it as long as the party had the same interest in fighting for the Malay community.

“If they want, they can support our movement, not to find seats and work with PH (Pakatan Harapan),” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Putra deputy president Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Mohd Yunus said that since news of Dr Mahathir joining the party, over 1,000 new members had registered with Putra.

He also said that the party division meeting would be held from March 7 to April 6 while the party’s central representative conference would be on May 7.

“We give our full trust and support towards Dr Mahathir to lead the party,” he added.

NST

.