Speaking at a forum in Kuala Lumpur last night, Hadi claimed that Perikatan Nasional enjoyed the support of the Malays but Pakatan Harapan was now in government because it enjoyed non-Muslim support.

“(After the elections) I met Dr Mahathir (Mohamad). Although we are seen to be enemies, behind closed doors we can talk.

“He invited me to his house. He was very worried because of the election (GE15). Although PN succeeded in winning the Malay and Muslim votes, Harapan (formed the government) by winning the non-Muslim vote.

“Non-Muslim turnout was 98 percent while Muslim turnout was only 68 percent. This is worrying,” said Hadi.

Hadi has been sharing his “low Malay turnout” theory since last December. At the time, he claimed that Malay turnout was “around 60 percent”.

The actual overall turnout for the election was 74.04 percent – a remarkable feat considering that the voter list had increased by 41.72 percent since the 2018 general election.

Researcher Bridget Welsh has disputed Hadi’s numbers and instead posited that Malays had the best turnout at 79 percent.

Welsh also claimed that her research showed that only 54 percent of Malay voters voted for PN.

‘Very dangerous’

Meanwhile, Hadi said Malays must appreciate the importance of voting and elections.

“Some people see going on the umrah as more important than voting. If that is the case, we will be controlled by others in the future.

“If only 68 percent (of Muslims) vote, while 98 percent of non-Muslims do the same, it is very dangerous.

“Praise be to God that in Parliament, Muslims make up 160 members – more than two-thirds. We should have been able to control (Parliament together). But this is politics. They don’t want to unite.

“For example, in Perak and Pahang, (PN) could have collaborated with Umno but Umno was worried that it will be ‘killed’ by PAS.

“The fact is, Harapan is killing Umno,” he said. MKINI

Hadi predicts imminent collapse of Anwar’s govt PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has predicted that Anwar Ibrahim’s government will collapse soon.

Hadi shared his prediction during a dialogue organised by book publisher Yayasan Permata Ummah in Kuala Lumpur last night but was short on details. He did not specify whether the cause of the collapse would come from within or without. “People ask me when it will happen. That is my prediction. God willing, (it will) happen soon,” said Hadi. Hadi’s cryptic remark came a few hours after he told the Dewan Rakyat that the opposition should not be blamed if the federal government collapses. “(The government’s) roof is leaking. Their doors are wide open and their walls have holes,” Hadi told the Dewan Rakyat. Last October, prior to the parliamentary elections, Hadi claimed that he initiated efforts to topple the Dr Mahathir Mohamad administration because of the federal government’s attempt to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd). At the time, Hadi said he approached Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who agreed to join the plot. Following this, Hadi said he approached Umno. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim flanked by his deputies Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) and Fadillah Yusof. Meanwhile, Hadi said he will defer commenting on Umno’s new Ulama Council (MUU) which held its inaugural meeting on Monday night. “The MUU was just formed. We now see its framework. We don’t know what it is doing. “Let’s wait and see. No comments for now,” he said. Hadi said in the past, PAS was open to Muslim scholars from other parties. “We have invited the ulama who are aligned to Umno for discussions on the Quran and the hadith, but they declined. “We’re not sure if they want to talk to us now. We are ready to talk about the Quran as long as we can unite the ummah. That is very important,” he said. MKINI

