KUALA LUMPUR: Future prime ministers should not double up as finance minister, says Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The Muar MP said that this would be good for a proper check-and-balance in government, adding that the country must commit to institutional reforms.

“If we all can agree in this august hall to present an Act to institutionalise that future prime ministers cannot hold the finance ministry portfolio, I believe that is the best way to go,” he said while debating the Supply Bill 2023 on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muda president, said that this proposal was not new and had been suggested a few years back.

He also said that the separation of the two portfolios would be good for institutional check-and-balance.

“The Malaysia that we want to build is a country that should be based on institutions that go beyond political leaders and political parties. So in the future, when we are either in the government or the opposition, we can carry out our duties fairly and responsibly,” said Syed Saddiq.

“And in the end the rakyat will benefit. We must also see our (political) opponents as our friends that want to develop the country together,” he said.

ANN

.