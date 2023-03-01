Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Syed Abdul Fasal today said he had a message for PKR’s Saifuddin Nasution Ismail from the youth in his constituency following the latter’s statement on their level of education and income.
Syed Abu Hussin said the youth in Bukit Gantang had said in return that Saifuddin was not qualified to be the home minister after losing his seat in the Nov 19, 2022 polls.
“”The home minister made light of their education level and level of income,” he said.
“They told me to say in Parliament that this minister is also not qualified to be a minister.”
Saifuddin made the remarks in a speech at the Perak PH convention for 2023 in Sungai Petani on Feb 25.
Saifuddin was one of several PKR leaders who failed to defend their seats at the last general election.
He was appointed as a senator after losing his Kulim Bandar Baharu seat, as well as home minister under the coalition government led by PH and Barisan Nasional.
‘Don’t blame us if unity govt fails again’ – Hadi
SHAH ALAM – Pas president Tan Sri Hadi Awang says if the unity government that has been formed fails again, it is not the opposition’s fault.
“Don’t blame us if they (government) fail once again,” he said in Parliament, today.
He said in fact, the failure might have been caused by the government’s fragility.
He said in the 15th General Election (GE15), Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) component parties did not have enough seats and was forced to collaborate with other small parties with “diseases” to form a government.
The Marang MP also criticised the previous PH government which had turned their backs on the main-Malay constituencies led by Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“They changed when they managed to get hold of Putrajaya, despite having a short period of pandemic crisis.
“The people had turned their votes on PN, protesting against Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH because of their promised lies and manifestos.
“In GE14, the young voters and rural residents protested against BN and rejected PH because of their lies, and showed their support towards PN.
“The success in changing the government is not because of a hole in the roof but because the roof was already leaking,” he said. SINAR DAILY
Umno leader seeks to nullify GE15 result for Putrajaya seat
Avoter in the Putrajaya parliamentary constitutency has filed a petition to nullify the 15th general election (GE15) result for the seat, which was won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Radzi Jidin, claiming that the MP bribed registered voters in the area for their votes.
He is seeking a court order that Radzi should not be declared the winner of the election, held on Nov 19 last year, as his alleged bribes of RM150 induced voters to vote for him instead of for other candidates.
The bribes were allegedly discovered through a WhatsApp group on Nov 21 and Dec 21 last year, as well as Jan 4.
During yesterday’s proceedings before judge Faizah Jamaludin, Radzi’s counsel Takiyuddin Hassan objected to the petition on the basis that the petitioner had failed to provide the personal details of the WhatsApp users.
“No full names, no identity card numbers and addresses. The petitioner also failed to plead details showing any payments by the respondent’s agents on the respondent’s orders,” he said.
Meanwhile, the plaintiff’s lawyer Mohd Hafarizam Harun said the initial objection filed by the respondent on Feb 12 did not bear merit and the petition needed to be heard in a full trial.
“We submit that the only way for an election judge to determine whether the person giving out the money on behalf of the respondent or otherwise is a triable issue (is) that it ought to settled by way of examination of witnesses during the trial of the petition,” he said.
Faizah set March 10 for a decision on the initial objection after hearing both parties’ arguments.
Radzi won the Putrajaya seat with 16,002 votes, beating four-term incumbent Tengku Adnan of Barisan Nasional, who obtained 13,692 votes. MALAYSIA NOW
MALAYSIA NOW / SINAR DAILY
.