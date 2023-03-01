Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Syed Abdul Fasal today said he had a message for PKR’s Saifuddin Nasution Ismail from the youth in his constituency following the latter’s statement on their level of education and income.

Saifuddin, the Pakatan Harapan chief secretary, said yesterday that the youth who voted for Perikatan Nasional (PN) at last year’s general election lacked higher education and a steady income.

Syed Abu Hussin said the youth in Bukit Gantang had said in return that Saifuddin was not qualified to be the home minister after losing his seat in the Nov 19, 2022 polls.

“”The home minister made light of their education level and level of income,” he said.

“They told me to say in Parliament that this minister is also not qualified to be a minister.”

Saifuddin made the remarks in a speech at the Perak PH convention for 2023 in Sungai Petani on Feb 25.

Saifuddin was one of several PKR leaders who failed to defend their seats at the last general election.

He was appointed as a senator after losing his Kulim Bandar Baharu seat, as well as home minister under the coalition government led by PH and Barisan Nasional.

