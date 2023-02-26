BOMBSHELL – RM10 BILLION IN DIESEL SUBSIDY MISAPPROPRIATED LAST YEAR??! – OMG! WAS ISMAIL SABRI SLEEPING ON THE JOB? – MINISTER SALAHUDDIN READY TO CALL IN MACC TO INVESTIGATE THE DEBACLE

PASIR GUDANG: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the police to carry out the appropriate investigation into the misappropriation of diesel subsidy of about RM10bil.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said such action was necessary if an internal investigation carried out by the ministry reveals that there had been a breach in the procedures during the past.

“Normally, the ministry will carry out an internal investigation first because we have a unit that will audit and investigate such offences. However, if there is a serious offence, we have no problem in referring the case to the police or MACC.

“We will offer our full cooperation to ensure such misappropriation does not occur. This is because we do not want the issue to prolong when the budget is tabled in the future.

“The offences related to the misappropriation of diesel subsidy should not be a part of any other report,” he told reporters after opening a Young Entrepreneurs Programme 2023 at Politeknik Sultan Ibrahim, here Sunday (Feb 26).

He said the ministry will work with agencies and other ministries, including the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry as well as the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) that act as authorities to control and distribute the diesel subsidy to fishermen.

On Saturday (Feb 25), Salahuddin was reported as saying that the ministry had formed a special action team headed by the its chief-secretary Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof to investigate flaws in the diesel subsidy.

On Friday (Feb 24), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Budget 2023 revealed that there were flaws in the issue of diesel subsidy to a tune of RM10bil last year.

Speaking on the Rahmah initiative by the government, Salahuddin who is also the Pulai MP said the implementation of the programme by the ministry does not involve any public funds but was carried out through the support of the people who are keen to tackle the rising cost of living issue collectively.

He added that the ministry was also studying various mechanisms that can be used to overcome the rising cost of living issue in the long term, including working with agencies and other ministries.

“To be honest, I am still not satisfied with the efforts carried out, therefore I will continue to pursue ways and means to improve the structure of the Rahmah initiative so that the programme can remain a permanent feature to raise the income of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the PUM23, where 600 students majoring in technical studies participated, was aimed at encouraging these students to choose entrepreneurship as their choice of career so as to prevent the brain drain issue.

– Bernama

.