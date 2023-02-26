However, Fahmi, who is also the Communications and Digital Minister said that there is no guarantee that all six states — Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan — will hold their elections simultaneously.

“I expect not too long from now because the official discussion has been going on for quite some time. Maybe before the end of March or earlier.

“It is not necessary for all states to be announced at the same time, maybe half of the states will be announced first,” he said during a Selangor PKR event here.

Yesterday, it was reported that Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the unity government secretariat involving Barisan Nasional (BN) will hold its next meeting on March 19.

He said that the meeting will be held to discuss the latest developments on the six state elections including seat allocations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously said that the PH and BN leadership had agreed to set up a Strategy Committee and the Government and Political Agenda Monitoring Committee.

Anwar had also said that the Election Committee was set up to plan for the state elections and to tackle matters such as seat allocations. This committee would also enable the two coalitions to focus their activities to ensure that the unity government has a strong foothold in the upcoming state elections.

ANN

.