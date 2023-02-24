WELCOMED NEWS TO ZAHID & ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR NOT – TITIWANGSA MP JOHARI GHANI, WHO ASPIRES TO BE PM ONE DAY, TO CONTEST FOR UMNO VP POST

Titiwangsa MP Johari Abdul Ghani has set his sights on the position of Umno vice-president.

The Umno supreme council member submitted his nomination form for the position at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur earlier today. Voting for the position is scheduled for next month.

Johari, a former finance minister II as well as deputy finance minister, was the fourth leader to join the vice-presidential contest.

The other three were Umno supreme council member Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Deputy Home Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, and former Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

Shamsul and Hasni also submitted their forms today.

Incumbent vice-presidents Mahdzir Khalid and Mohamed Khaled Nordin previously announced they would defend their posts in the party election.

Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is still considering defending his vice-president post.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will continue until March 18, with branch-level polls for Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings to be held from Feb 1 to 26.

The division-level polls for the Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 11.

Meetings and elections for Umno divisional delegates, as well as the Umno supreme council election, will be held on March 18.

The Umno general assembly last month adopted a no-contest resolution for the president and deputy president posts.

