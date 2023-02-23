RM50 MILLION – WHO IN BERSATU COULD HAVE POCKETED IT? – MACC PROBING IF MONEY FROM BERSATU’S RM300 MIL WAR CHEST WAS PILFERED OR USED TO FUND GE15 CAMPAIGN

The MACC’s probe into RM300 million that Bersatu allegedly received as kickbacks has reportedly detected an anomaly involving RM50 million.

Citing sources, Utusan Malaysia said the MACC is trying to trace whether the RM50 million was used to fund Bersatu’s election campaign, or had been pocketed.

However, no other details were revealed.

Previously, Malaysiakini reported an MACC source as alleging that Bersatu received contributions from some 10 contractors who received various projects when the party was running the government.

According to the source, the amount of contributions was suspected to be more than RM300 million in total and is believed to be related to the government’s pandemic-era economic stimulus package.

The probe led MACC to freeze two Bersatu accounts that had a balance of RM40 million – leftovers from the RM300 million.

The other RM260 million had allegedly been spent to fund Bersatu’s election campaign, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Malay daily’s MACC source said that the investigation paper into the case is almost complete, pending the graft buster’s questioning of a few more party leaders.

Several Bersatu leaders – including information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan – have been charged with corruption this week in a separate case involving Jana Wibawa.

Jana Wibawa is a government programme meant to help bumiputera contractors.

MKINI

