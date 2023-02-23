President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.
The video shows Biden falling near the top of the staircase on the airport tarmac before catching himself, turning to wave and entering the aircraft. It remains unclear what might have caused Biden to trip on the steps.
The incident occurred shortly after the president wrapped up his trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukraine and Poland. Biden is slated to return to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening aboard the plane.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
RELATED STORIES:
China to find peace plan for Russia-Ukraine conflict when West failed to mediate but only add fuel to fire
US Believes Russia Conducted ‘Satan 2’ ICBM Test While Biden Was In Ukraine
Putin Suspends New START Nuclear Treaty, Puts Missiles On Combat Readiness
Putin: Russia-China relations are ‘reaching new milestones’
Analysis: Can U.S. support for Ukraine last as war enters second year?
BOMBSHELL VIDEO: AP Confronts Pentagon for Starting Ukraine War
America Last: Memes Mock Biden Shmoozing With Ukraine’s Zelensky While Ohio Reels From Toxic Train Wreck
Ohio Derailment More Deadly Than Chernobyl, Experts Warn
Putin Says Western Elites Have Gone “Crazy”
Biden’s apparent fall on the steps leading to Air Force One comes nearly two years after he similarly fell on the same steps at Joint Base Andrews.
Following the March 2019 fall in which Biden was filmed tripping on multiple steps, the White House said he was “doing 100% fine” and blamed the stumble on the gusty conditions.
“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.
“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.
Biden then visited Poland, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and, again, expressed support for the region.
“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden remarked during a speech in Warsaw. “Well, I have just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report: Kyiv stands strong! Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall. And most important, it stands free.” FOX NEWS
Biden Gibbers Nonsense In Poland While Putin Readies Nukes
Biden could barely speak during forever war address
Once again Biden could barely speak, struggling to read off his teleprompter:
The crux of the message, between the gibbering, seemed to be that America will never stop arming and funding Ukraine:
Later on Biden made up an embarrassing story about growing up with Polish people and wanting to be called Bidenski. What the hell he was going on about is anyone’s guess.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin made a state-of-the-nation address in which he announced that Moscow will no longer be a part the New START treaty, an agreement with the U.S. that limits the number of nuclear weapons each country can stockpile.
“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” Putin declared adding “In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms.”
Putin also asserted that Russia is “not at war with the people of Ukraine,” claiming that Ukrainians are “hostages” of the West.
“One thing should be clear, the more long-range weapons are sent to Ukraine, the longer we will have to push the threat away from our borders,” Putin further stated.
Reports based on Russian sources have also suggested that Russia conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test while Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, while Moscow’s ambassador to the UN also labelled the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines as an act of international terrorism and that evidence of U.S. involvement is “more than a smoking gun”. INFOWARS.COM
Russians Do Not Allow Biden To Fly Into Kiev So Biden Takes 10 Hour Train From Warsaw
So Biden had to fly from Washington to Germany on another US Airforce transport aircraft. Then from Germany Biden flew to Poland. Then from Warsaw (in Poland) Biden took a 10 hour train ride to Kiev.
The situation on the ground in Ukraine is getting very difficult for the Ukrainian troops. The most ridiculously un-strategic battle of “Bakhmut” is still raging after over EIGHT months. It has come to a point where the Russians have nothing left to blow up in Bakhmut that is of any strategic value.
For the past months the Russians have cleverly used ‘Bakhmut’ as a lure to suck in Ukrainian troop reinforcements, tanks, artillery and mechanised weapons to be destroyed by their artillery fire. This war in Ukraine has turned out to be a long range Russian artillery duel. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
Iraq To Drop Dollar For Yuan In Trade With China
The Iraqi central bank announced Wednesday that, for the first time, it plans to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan instead of the US dollar to improve access to foreign currency.
“It is the first time imports would be financed from China in yuan, as Iraqi imports from China have been financed in (US) dollars only,” the government’s economic adviser, Mudhir Salih, told Reuters.
According to a statement released by the Iraqi central bank, carrying out transactions in the Chinese currency would boost the balances of Iraqi banks with accounts with Chinese banks. However, this option depends on the size of the central bank’s yuan reserves.
A second option to boost local banks’ yuan balances would involve converting US dollars held in the central bank’s accounts with JP Morgan and the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) to yuan before paying the final beneficiary in China.
The Iraqi central bank has been on a mad dash to compensate for a dollar shortage in local markets. This crisis prompted the cabinet to approve a currency revaluation earlier this month.
Last year, the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York began enforcing stricter controls on international transactions by Iraqi commercial banks, forcing them to comply with specific SWIFT global transfer system criteria to access their foreign reserves.
The move was allegedly meant to “curtail money laundering and the illegal siphoning of dollars to Iran and other heavily sanctioned [West Asian] countries.”
However, the sudden rules change for Iraqi banks sent the economy reeling as 80 percent, or more of Iraq’s daily US dollar wire transfers could no longer be completed.
Last week, a senior Iraqi delegation visited the US capital to discuss easing the US Treasury measures. Following the trip, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein denied reports that Washington imposed conditions on Baghdad to help with the dollar crisis. Hussein added that it is “only a matter of time” before the exchange rate stabilizes.
Since the war in Ukraine started, several nations in the Global South have begun to move away from the US dollar in bilateral trade with China. Many others have chosen to boost their Chinese yuan reserves at a time when the hegemony of the greenback continues to weaken. – https://www.zerohedge.com/
FOX NEWS / INFOWARS / ZERO HEDGE
.