MUHYIDDIN FEELS THE HEAT – NOT JUST ONE BUT ‘3 OR 4 MORE’ PROBES ONGOING INCLUDING ON HIM – MACC CHIEF AZAM TO LEAVE IT TO AG TO DECIDE IF MUHYIDDIN A ‘SUSPECT’

AGC to decide if Muhyiddin is a suspect, says Azam Baki

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will decide if former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is a witness or suspect in connection with the Jana Wibawa programme probe, says Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner said he could not elaborate on the matter as the investigation is still ongoing.

“I will let the AGC decide once the case investigations are completed if he is to be charged. We have yet to send the investigation paper to the AGC as we are still in the midst of our investigations,” he told reporters at the MACC headquarters on Thursday (Feb 23).

It was reported that the former premier claimed he was not a suspect in the Jana Wibawa programme probe and had no knowledge about the companies involved.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president also alleged “political slander”, adding that the MACC investigating officer who questioned him on Feb 16 did not ask any questions on the alleged billions he was said to have accumulated during his tenure as the eighth prime minister.

He explained to the MACC that he had all the papers to prove what went on.

The MACC investigating officer then read out the names of the companies but he did not recognise them.

He claimed that he asked if he was a suspect and would be charged and was informed that he was not a suspect but was called in merely to give explanations in the process of investigations. ANN

