“What’s wrong with considering allowing targeted one-off EPF withdrawals if that is what the people want to alleviate their burden during tough times?

PERIKATAN Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants the government to consider giving another one-off targeted withdrawal from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for those affected financially. “What’s wrong with considering allowing targeted one-off EPF withdrawals if that is what the people want to alleviate their burden during tough times?

“The same goes with loan moratoriums. Banks were making money even while the nation was facing a crisis.

“What is wrong if banks were on board to assist the people by reintroducing targeted loan moratoriums to alleviate the burden of those affected by the inflation and the overnight policy rate?” said the Pagoh MP when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address.

Muhyiddin, who did not name names, also criticised the government for appointing their family members as officers.

“Although they are not receiving salaries, such appointments can create conflict of interest and it is nepotism,” he said.

He was believed to be referring to the appointment of Nurul Izzah Anwar as the Prime Minister’s economic adviser.

On Feb 12, Nurul Izzah announced that she was no longer the senior adviser on economics and finance to Anwar.

Earlier, Muhyiddin hit out at the government for what he claimed to be the political persecution of its leaders ahead of the six state elections later this year.

“That’s why, if possible, they are trying to paint us black and label us as thieves so that the rakyat will not support us.

“But I believe the previous wave of support for Perikatan will continue in the six state elections,” he said, referring to the investigations of corruption involving some Opposition members.

He also warned that the move to persecute their leaders would backfire against the government in the elections.

“There will be backlash – these are the sentiments of the people. Millions of Malaysians are watching,” he warned, adding that no prime minister would stay in power forever and pointing to his and his successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s brief stint since 2020. Six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, Negri Sembilan, and Kedah – are due for polls this year.

Earlier, there was a brief shouting match between Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) and several Perikatan MPs, with both sides trading barbs over alleged defamatory statements made on social media.

Muhyiddin, who spoke after Mohd Sany’s interjection, said whatever was expressed by ordinary Malaysians on TikTok was not defamatory as it was merely an expression of sentiments.

“Thank you, we don’t want to fight here. If it’s true, then it’s true. If it’s slanderous, then it is slanderous. “But if it’s not slander and instead, it was merely an expression of sentiments by the people through TikTok, what’s wrong with it? I don’t understand,” he said.

Many political analysts, he pointed out, said Perikatan has received outstanding reception on TikTok during the 15th General Election, particularly among the youth.

However, he claimed there were moves by the government to pressure TikTok users who were also Perikatan supporters and that Perikatan leaders were blocked on TikTok. ANN