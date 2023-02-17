SURPRISES FROM ZAHID – IMAGINE… ZAFRUL NO NEED TO CONTEST, STRAIGHTAWAY GETS INTO UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL VIA APPOINTMENT – WHILE PRO-NAJIB LOKMAN ADAM REINSTATED – AND IT LOOKS LIKE ISMAIL SABRI, DESPITE RECENT OUTSPOKENNESS, IS SAFE – ‘MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS PLANS TO SACK OR SUSPEND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE PARTY’

Selangor Umno treasurer Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as a member of the party’s supreme council.

Meanwhile, Lokman Noor Adam said he is re-joining the party’s supreme council after previously being sacked.

This was decided during the council’s meeting, held at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur earlier tonight.

Umno information chief Isham Jalil confirmed Zafrul’s appointment when met by reporters after the meeting.

“Yes, Zafrul has been appointed as a supreme council member,” he said.

Previously, Zafrul has confirmed that he will be contesting for a supreme council spot in the Umno party election due next month.

He told back then that he plans to join the council to serve the party better, including to rejuvenate Umno.

Zafrul had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat on BN’s ticket in the recent general election but lost.

As for Lokman, he took to Facebook saying he was contacted by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan who informed him that his termination has been revoked.

“With this revocation, my right to contest in the (upcoming party election) has been restored. Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah),” he said.

Lokman was sacked from the party in February 2020. This is believed to be in response to his releasing of an audio recording allegedly of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attempting to persuade party leaders to team up with then-prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he was reinstated as an ordinary member of the party in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Isham told reporters that the supreme council meeting today did not discuss plans to sack or suspend other members of the party.

According to him, the meeting was focused on party election matters, including issues related to ethics.

“We deliberated about the party election, nothing about suspending or sacking (party members).

“The discussion was about ethics during the campaign period… we should do our campaigns in a positive manner, not negative. If we do it negatively, our rivals are watching us,” he said. MKINI

