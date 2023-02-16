LIKE THIS TYPE OF REPS GREEN WAVE SUPPORTERS WANT, AH? – HALF-PAST-SIX OR NOT, PAS MP MAKES A LAUGHING STOCK OF HERSELF BY ACCUSING PAKATAN’S SUCCESSFUL ‘MENU RAHMAH’ OF CAUSING AUTISM – WHILE LAZY & IRRESPONSIBLE OR NOT, BERSATU REP GETS KICKED OUT FOR NOT ATTENDING SELANGOR STATE ASSEMBLY SINCE JULY LAST YEAR!!!
“We do not want shortcuts, we do not want to compromise on food that is low on quality.
“I have no issues with the ‘Rahmah’ concept or anything, but don’t let the B40 (low-wage earners) be served low-quality food that could expose them to the risks of cancer, autoimmune disease, and autism, among others,” Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) said while debating the royal address in Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.
However, the video of Halimah’s speech only went viral on social media today.
Halimah was referring to the Menu Rahmah initiative, which was launched by the government in January in a bid to reduce living costs.
Under the initiative, customers can buy meals at RM5 and below, comprising rice, chicken, or fish, and vegetables with plain water.
Taking to Twitter, Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii urged Halimah to explain her remark.
“As a medical doctor, I want to ask, what kind of food can cause autism? Please explain…” the DAP lawmaker said.
Another user asked whether Kapar voters were happy with the “level” of leader they have.
A netizen remarked that Halimah should instead concentrate on fixing the broken roads in her constituency, which allegedly caused a lot of accidents.
Another Twitter user lambasted Halimah for belittling the efforts taken by the government, rather than giving constructive suggestions to improve things.
Malaysiakini has reached out to Halimah for comment. MKINI
Batang Kali rep goes AWOL, seat declared vacant
In a statement, Ng said Batang Kali incumbent Harumaini Omar has been absent from the assembly for more than six months without leave.
Therefore the speaker was obliged to act in accordance with the constitution of Selangor 1959.
Harumaini is a member of Pejuang. He was elected in 2018 when he stood as a Pakatan Harapan coalition candidate. At the time, he was with Bersatu.
Ng pointed out that Harumaini’s last appearance at the Selangor state assembly was July 27 last year.
He said there were no records of Harumaini explaining his absence from the Selangor assembly meeting between Nov 23, 2022, and Dec 6, 2022.
In view of this, the vacancy took effect from Jan 28.
No appeals process
“We also (needed time) to refer to the state legal adviser. Only after receiving the advice am I able to declare (the vacancy),” he said.
Ng added that the law did not stipulate any appeals process.
He pointed out a precedent in 2011 when then-speaker Teng Chang Khim declared the Pelabuhan Klang seat vacant after incumbent Badrul Hisham Abdullah committed a similar offence.
Ng also said he did not correspond with Harumaini over the latter’s absence.
“It is not the job of the speaker to ask each assemblyperson about their attendance.
“Those who require (leave of absence) must notify the assembly secretary,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ng confirmed that Harumaini will be paid only up to January and he will get to keep his pension.
“The Selangor legislative assembly will expire in June. He will be paid around five months less than the rest,” he said. mkini
