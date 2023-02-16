LIKE THIS TYPE OF REPS GREEN WAVE SUPPORTERS WANT, AH? – HALF-PAST-SIX OR NOT, PAS MP MAKES A LAUGHING STOCK OF HERSELF BY ACCUSING PAKATAN’S SUCCESSFUL ‘MENU RAHMAH’ OF CAUSING AUTISM – WHILE LAZY & IRRESPONSIBLE OR NOT, BERSATU REP GETS KICKED OUT FOR NOT ATTENDING SELANGOR STATE ASSEMBLY SINCE JULY LAST YEAR!!!

“We do not want shortcuts, we do not want to compromise on food that is low on quality.

“I have no issues with the ‘Rahmah’ concept or anything, but don’t let the B40 (low-wage earners) be served low-quality food that could expose them to the risks of cancer, autoimmune disease, and autism, among others,” Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) said while debating the royal address in Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

However, the video of Halimah’s speech only went viral on social media today.

Halimah was referring to the Menu Rahmah initiative, which was launched by the government in January in a bid to reduce living costs.

Under the initiative, customers can buy meals at RM5 and below, comprising rice, chicken, or fish, and vegetables with plain water.

Taking to Twitter, Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii urged Halimah to explain her remark.

Sebagai Dr perubatan, saya nak tanya, makanan apakah yang dimakan boleh mengakibatkan autisme? Tolong jelaskan.. https://t.co/0wevEgHEcY — Kelvin yii (@Kelvinyii88) February 15, 2023

“As a medical doctor, I want to ask, what kind of food can cause autism? Please explain…” the DAP lawmaker said.

Another user asked whether Kapar voters were happy with the “level” of leader they have.

A netizen remarked that Halimah should instead concentrate on fixing the broken roads in her constituency, which allegedly caused a lot of accidents.

Another Twitter user lambasted Halimah for belittling the efforts taken by the government, rather than giving constructive suggestions to improve things.

Malaysiakini has reached out to Halimah for comment. MKINI

