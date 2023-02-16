Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said his instructions are simple when it comes to body cameras for members of the police force: As soon as possible, with no compromises.
At this stage, however, the required specifications for the cameras to be procured are still being determined.
“My instructions are simple, it needs to be done as soon as possible without compromising any principle of transparency in the procurement.
“No procurement yet for now, it is still in the stage of setting specifications that suit our needs,” Saifuddin told reporters at a media engagement session in Putrajaya last night.
He said this when asked to comment on Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng’s poser on the implementation of body cameras for the police force, which was announced in 2021.
Lim raised the issue following a raid at an ‘underground’ music gig in George Town, Penang, that purportedly did not have an entertainment licence.
Of the four people arrested, three were detained for filming the police raid.
According to the venue’s co-owner Shaik Fitri, the police told the trio that photographing raids was not allowed and asked them to delete the photos. The three were released, an hour after they were arrested.
Elaborating, Saifuddin said the issue with procuring the body cameras is not funding.
“The budget is there. The procurement division is still finalising the specifications, and when that is implemented, the police will start using the gadgets and I believe it would improve the efficiency of the police force,” he said.
He said the use of police body cameras will confer several advantages.
“First of all, it can be (a tool) for gathering evidence.
“And, it can improve the police’s integrity when they are aware that they are being watched by the gadget and any manipulation by whichever party can be kept in check,” he said.
In 2021, the government under then prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin approved an allocation of RM30 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan to purchase body cameras for the police force.
The police welcomed the announcement and asked for the procurement to be expedited. MKINI
Hold regular press conferences, home minister urges IGP
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has asked Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to consider the proposal to hold regular press conferences as has been done before.
The PKR lawmaker said this is to allow the media to get the latest updates on cases being investigated by the police, and for the Home Ministry to build a more conducive relationship with the press.
According to him, the ministry has heard feedback from the media that the lack of press conferences is making it difficult for them to get the latest developments on cases, and found the concerns to be reasonable.
“Since the ministry is now hoping to build a conducive relationship with the media as a strategic partner, I suggested to the IGP for the press conferences to be held more frequently.
“I will give him the chance to consider the proposal, and I hope it can be implemented soon,” he told reporters in Putrajaya last night.
On another matter, Saifuddin (photo above, left) said the ministry is in the process of shifting children detained at Immigration Detention depots to place them under the care of NGOs specialising in children’s welfare.
According to him, he has identified the profile of the children, their numbers, and where they are detained, and is liaising with the NGOs on this matter.
International spotlight
Saifuddin assured that his ministry is serious about handling the matter, especially after it gained the international spotlight.
Commenting on the case of a Bangladeshi child who was found in a container at West Port in Klang on Jan 17, the minister said the latter would be sent home next week.
“We have identified the child’s family and my counterparty in Bangladesh has been notified of the child’s repatriation process. The Bangladeshi embassy has sorted all the necessary documents.”
It was reported that the eight-year-old from Chittagong, Bangladesh, had wandered into a container while playing with his friends, before getting himself locked in it. The authorities found him in a weak state in the container, six days later.
The boy was then treated at the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, before being put under the care of an NGO, pending his repatriation. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / FCUS MALAYSIA / MKINI
