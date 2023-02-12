MAHATHIR-MUHKRIZ FEUD – WE HAVE NO INTENTION OF ABANDONING MAHATHIR, SAYS PEJUANG – BREAKING OFF WITH GTA NOTHING TO DO WITH DR M, SAYS PEJUANG
Former Pejuang central executive council member Abu Bakar Yahya said Dr Mahathir confirmed to leave the party on Friday because of his disappointment with his son’s impatience of wanting to forge a relationship with a coalition larger than Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) which is either the unity government or Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“The intention of the leadership who wanted to separate themselves from GTA was against the decision made in the meeting held previously that agreed to remain with GTA,” he told Sinar Premium on Saturday.
Abu Bakar said the decision to no longer to remain with GTA gave the signs towards that group which no longer agreed to the Dr Mahathir’s principles who wanted the party to remain as a coalition member.
Pejuang breaking off from GTA nothing to do with Dr M, says Pejuanita Muda chief
She said the majority of Pejuang members had decided that the party would empower itself and detach from GTA.
“We are respecting the outcome of our AGM,” she told The Star.
“We reflected on the GE15 results, there is a necessity for us to strengthen our party from within, we are not in the capacity to complement them (GTA) nor do them to us,” she added.
“As for his membership in Pejuang, we received his resignation letter on Friday (Feb 10). Only then he stated that by leaving GTA it was akin to us abandoning him. The truth is we had no intention to abandon him,” she said.
Asked on whether Pejuang was looking to work with Pakatan Harapan, she said the party was looking for options but had yet to make a decision.
On Friday (Feb 10), 13 Pejuang members, including Dr Mahathir who was formerly its chairman, quit the party.
Dr Mahathir also equated Pejuang’s rejection of GTA to their rejection of him.
“Pejuang rejecting GTA is like them rejecting me. This is because I am in GTA, but Pejuang does not want to be in GTA,” he said.
“So, I have to choose whether to be with Pejuang, of which I was still a member, or GTA. I chose to be with GTA,” he told the press at the Perdana Leadership Foundation on Feb 11. ANN
