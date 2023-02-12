ELEPHANT SKIN OR NOT, ZAHID DECLARES – ‘CONTESTS FOR VPs & PARTY POSTS BELOW ARE HEALTHY’ – THIS AFTER HE MAKES SURE HIS OWN NO.1 POST IS NON-CONTESTABLE!

KUALA LUMPUR: It does not matter what teams contest in Umno party polls, what matters is the best one wins, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president also said that contests in the Umno polls were “healthy” although there seem to be cliques of those who are on the “same board”.

“Umno president’s post has only been contested four times since its inception in 1946 – during the tenure of Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Hussein Onn, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and my own time.

“There were no other contests on the topmost post other than those times.

“The contests of vice presidents and the party positions below are healthy contests.

“I feel it is not the cliques (on the same board) that win which matters but what is important is that the Umno divisions and branches at the grassroots choose the best among the candidates come March 18,” said Ahmad Zahid.

The Deputy Prime Minister was asked to comment on the perceived different teams contesting the Umno posts in the ongoing party polls.

Ahmad Zahid said this at a press conference held after attending a Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s Strategic Direction Workshop at a hotel here on Feb 12.

On Jan 14, the Umno general assembly agreed to no contests for the top two posts of president and deputy president.

However, all other positions beginning with the vice presidents’ and below have been open to contests.

Umno elections for all party posts and at all levels must be done before May 19, in line with the go-ahead Umno had received to postpone party polls by up to six months after GE15.

ANN

