‘KING’ ZAHID SAYS – ‘LET DAP DEAL WITH ITS LOOSE CANNON’ – EVEN AS ANTHONY LOKE CALLS FOR ‘MINDSET SHIFT’ IN DAP – REMINDS RAMASAMY, OTHER DAP LEADERS TO FIND SOLUTIONS, NOT JUST BARK AIMLESSLY – ‘DON’T USE SUCH POLEMICS. IT’S COUNTERPRODUCTIVE TO RAISE ISSUES WITHOUT SOLUTIONS’

KUALA LUMPUR: It is up to the DAP leadership to deal with Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy over his remarks about breaking the monopoly of the Malays in the public sector, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the DAP leadership should handle the former for his outbursts.

“He is known as a loose cannon. Let his party (DAP) leadership address the problem,” said Ahmad Zahid.

The Umno president was speaking after attending the Strategic Direction Workshop of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry at a hotel here on Sunday (Feb 12).

On Friday (Feb 10), Ramasamy in a Facebook post said that the Malaysian civil service is not only bloated in terms of the number of employed, but also consists of one ethnic group, predominantly the Malays.

He said the domination of the civil service by one ethnic community needs to be addressed by the new unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ramasamy added that the new leadership under the concept of Masyarakat Madani should not merely provide lip service to the one-sided nature of the civil service.

On Feb 10, Parti Amanah Negara’s Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan called for DAP to give Ramasamy the boot while former education minister Dr Maszlee Malik stated that Ramasamy has become the unity government’s biggest liability.

However, earlier today, Ramasamy stated that his words were misinterpreted by Pakatan Harapan’s “publicity-seeking politicians”.

“My post has been twisted and re-twisted, allowing cheap publicity seeking politicians to engage in race-baiting.

“I wanted reforms in the public service as suggested earlier by the Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. My post on the need for reforms in the civil service is something that I have talked about in the past,” stated Ramasamy. ANN

