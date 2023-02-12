ALREADY, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR RUSHES TO PLAY THE MALAY CARD – TELLING ‘BLATANT LIES’, THEN ‘TWISTING & RE-TWISTING’ THE FACTS, PKR ACCUSES ‘CHEAP PUBLICITY’ DAP MAN OF WANTING TO BREAK MALAY MONOPOLY – BUT RAMASAMY, DESPITE HIS USUAL HOT GAS, IS RIGHT IN THIS INSTANCE – IF THE CIVIL SERVICE IS PREDOMINANTLY OF ONLY ONE RACE, THEN YOU TEND TO GET AN ‘OSSIFIED’ CIVIL SERVICE

Penang PKR Youth urged the state government to sack state Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy following the latter’s remarks calling for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to break the Malays’ monopoly in the civil service.

Abshar Nurasyra, the state PKR Youth division’s information chief, was referring to Ramasamy’s statement on Facebook yesterday where he said the civil service is dominated by Malays due to alleged “policies implemented by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad”.

Abshar described Ramasamy as a liability to Pakatan Harapan who issues controversial statements that do not benefit the government, the people, or the country.

Responding to calls for his dismissal, Ramasamy told Malaysiakini he called for reform of the civil service, not to “break the monopoly of Malays”.

“This is a blatant lie twisted and re-twisted by the media with a particular race-baiting agenda,” he responded briefly to Malaysiakini via a Whatsapp message tonight.

Previously, Ramasamy said on Facebook the civil service is ossified and is in need of reforms.

The DAP man stressed that the old argument in favour of Malay domination of the civil service to counterbalance the Chinese domination of the economy is no longer valid.

This, he said, was among the arguments used by Mahathir to institutionalise Malay hegemony in the public sector, particularly the civil service.

Meanwhile, Abshar, in a statement today, said Ramasamy, who helms the state’s number two post, should be more aware and cautious when issuing statements.

“This is not the first time he has issued such statements, in fact, it has happened repeatedly,” Abshar said.

“It is not an issue that there are many Malay civil servants, instead, he is trying to add fuel to the fire only to seek attention and cheap support from certain quarters.

“It is appropriate to dismiss him at the moment to give a chance to other leaders who are of a higher calibre and qualified to helm the post.”

Elaborating on the matter, Abshar expressed confidence that there will be no discrimination against any race in any employment sector under Anwar’s leadership.

“Therefore, I call on everyone to keep calm and not to bother with such cheap publicity from individuals like this.

“A reminder that the pillar of strength and unity expressed by Malaysians today exists as a result of the unity among the people. We must strengthen it, not break it.”

Earlier today, Amanah central committee member Mohd Sany Hamzan also called for DAP to sack Ramasamy from the deputy chief minister post.

Sany, in a statement today, stressed that DAP is often put in awkward positions by Ramasamy when he makes such remarks.

