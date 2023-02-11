ALL READY FOR MUKHRIZ TO OPEN PEJUANG DOOR TO UMNO ‘REBELS’? – MAHATHIR QUITS OWN PARTY WITH 12 OTHER TOP LEADERS

PETALING JAYA: Thirteen Pejuang members, including its former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have resigned from the party.

The matter was conveyed in a letter dated Friday (Feb 10) to Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

It was also mentioned that the 13, who included former party deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya, decided to resign from Pejuang due to its decision to sever ties with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA).

“Pejuang’s decision to cut ties with GTA has indirectly expelled us from remaining as members, as we wanted to continue our struggles under the GTA platform.

“For us, GTA’s struggle is to unite Malay parties, NGOs, and also principled individuals and we hold on the struggle to defend religion, race and country,” the letter read.

The letter was shared by Marzuki on Facebook.

Among the 13 were Armin Baniaz Pahamin, Afiqah Mohamad, Abu Bakar Yahya, and Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

On Jan 16, The Star quoted Marzuki as saying that 13 had resigned as Pejuang central executive committee members.

The initial resignations came following Dr Mahathir’s decision to resign as Pejuang chairman in December last year.

On Jan 14, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the party decided to quit GTA after taking account of the views of its delegates in the party’s second general assembly following the party’s poor performance in GE15.

Pejuang was founded by Dr Mahathir in 2020 after the former premier left Bersatu.

However, in GE15, Pejuang lost in all the 369 parliamentary and state seats it contested.

All candidates including Dr Mahathir and his son Mukhriz lost their deposits in GE15.

ANN

.