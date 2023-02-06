WHY MUST NORAINI STEP DOWN? IF COW-&-CONDO SHAHRIZAT WANTS TO BE WANITA CHIEF AGAIN, JUST CHALLENGE NORAINI FOR THE POST AT UPCOMING PARTY POLLS – UNLESS SHAHRIZAT IS NOT CONFIDENT OF WINNING – AND WHY IS DISGRACED EX-WOMEN’S CHIEF MAKING A COMEBACK NOW? WHO IS BACKING SHAHRIZAT – FROM WITHIN OR OUTSIDE UMNO?

He said this was because the party elections are conducted openly and any member can compete for the position.
“There is no rush for us to back the call for Noraini to step down,” said the newly appointed Johor Umno chief briefly today regarding calls for Noraini, the Parit Sulong MP and former minister, to step down from defending her position as the party’s women’s wing chief.
Earlier, it was reported that 147 Wanita Umno division chiefs nationwide are calling for Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil to lead the party’s women’s wing as the former minister’s legacy and reputation left behind have persisted even after retiring from politics.
Wanita Umno Kota Melaka chief Datuk Haryaty Hamdzah was quoted as saying that the collective decision was made during a meeting with Shahrizat herself most recently. MM
Wanita Umno did not ask Noraini to step down, says women’s wing secretary
Nor did Noraini call for a special meeting to allegedly strongarm the Wanita state chiefs into supporting her, Rosni said in a statement.
She said that the support expressed by the state chiefs were of their own volition.
Wanita Umno needs to focus on improving and enhancing its work in the six states, she said.
“Do not allow the [Umno internal elections] to distract from the work already done,” she cautioned.
Rosni said that there were tabloids which had published statements alleging that Wanita division leaders had called for Noraini to step down.
Last night, Berita Harian reported a woman named Azwati Abdul Halim, who was named as a Wanita Umno Titiwangsa member, as saying that Noraini has been urged to not contest her position in the internal Umno polls next month.
This was so that the Parit Sulong MP can be responsible for or correct her weaknesses in leading Wanita Umno, Azwati reportedly said.
“Why did the grassroots choose to reject Noraini? Why do 147 Wanita Umno division chiefs no longer support Noraini and want someone else as their leader?
“Noraini knows why,” she was quoted as saying.
Elections for the Umno divisions and its supreme council will be held simultaneously on March 18.
The elections for the party wings — Wanita, Youth, and Puteri — will similarly be held simultaneously but earlier, on March 11.
The Umno polls had been deferred several times, initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the 15th general election last year. MM
MALAY MAIL
.