WHY MUST NORAINI STEP DOWN? IF COW-&-CONDO SHAHRIZAT WANTS TO BE WANITA CHIEF AGAIN, JUST CHALLENGE NORAINI FOR THE POST AT UPCOMING PARTY POLLS – UNLESS SHAHRIZAT IS NOT CONFIDENT OF WINNING – AND WHY IS DISGRACED EX-WOMEN’S CHIEF MAKING A COMEBACK NOW? WHO IS BACKING SHAHRIZAT – FROM WITHIN OR OUTSIDE UMNO?

He said this was because the party elections are conducted openly and any member can compete for the position.

“I believe there is no need to make such a call as there will be an election soon.

“There is no rush for us to back the call for Noraini to step down,” said the newly appointed Johor Umno chief briefly today regarding calls for Noraini, the Parit Sulong MP and former minister, to step down from defending her position as the party’s women’s wing chief.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Higher Education Minister, was speaking to reporters after an official visit to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai here today.

Yesterday, it was reported in a Malay language news portal that the Titiwangsa Umno Wanita leadership called for Noraini to step down so that she can be held accountable and correct wrongdoings while leading the party’s women’s wing.

Earlier, it was reported that 147 Wanita Umno division chiefs nationwide are calling for Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil to lead the party’s women’s wing as the former minister’s legacy and reputation left behind have persisted even after retiring from politics.

Wanita Umno Kota Melaka chief Datuk Haryaty Hamdzah was quoted as saying that the collective decision was made during a meeting with Shahrizat herself most recently. MM

