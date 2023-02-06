THE WHEELS OF FORTUNE TURN FOR AMBITIOUS KHAIRY – NOW A ‘STRAY’, HOPEFULLY HE WON;T DETERIORATE INTO A ‘PARIAH’ – ‘I WANT TO FIND MY WAY HOME TO UMNO ONE DAY’ – BUT NOT WHILE ‘LANDLORD’ ZAHID IS STILL IN CHARGE – SO IN THE MEANTIME, WILL KJ SLEEP WITH POLITICAL VERMIN IN BERSATU & PAS? EVEN TAKE UP AN OFFER TO BE SELANGOR MB FROM ‘MYSTERY PARTY’, PROVIDED ‘MYSTERY PARTY’ WINS THAT IS!
Khairy: I rejected Zahid’s offer to be his No. 2 in 2018
KUALA LUMPUR — Khairy Jamaluddin revealed today that he was offered the Umno deputy president’s post in 2018 but had turned it down because he wanted a change in the party’s leadership.
Speaking at a Concorde Club, a monthly forum on current topics initiated by veteran journalists, the sacked former Umno member said it was current president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi who had offered him the post in 2018.
“We should have a clean slate, to something fresh in order to offer hope not just to party members, but also voters. We didn’t really think that we were on the precipice of this great defeat (at GE15).
“I want to find my way home to Umno one day. But certainly not with the present landlord,” he said.
After his sacking, Khairy said he would not appeal as the decision makers in Umno are the ones who expelled him in the first place.
Khairy said he had discussed the matter with former supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, who were also part of those purged from the party.
He alluded to considering contesting at the upcoming Selangor state polls, including gunning for the Selangor menteri besar’s post.
