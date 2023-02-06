PKR SLAMS THE DOOR ON NOH OMAR & KHAIRY – UMNO’S CHANCES BETTER IN SELANGOR WITHOUT DUO, CLAIMS PKR’S FAHMI – BUT DOESN’T GIVE REASON WHY – ODDS ARE PKR & UMNO WILL BOTH DO BADLY IN SELANGOR DUE TO PAS’ ‘GREEN WAVE’

Umno will do better in Selangor without Noh and Khairy, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will do better in the Selangor state election with Noh Omar and Khairy Jamaluddin no longer in the picture, says PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

“Now that both of them (Noh and Khairy) are no longer in the party, Umno’s chances are better,” Fahmi said after attending the Lembah Pantai Chinese New Year open house in Bangsar today.

He said seat negotiations between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Selangor polls, expected to be held in May or June, are ongoing.

“I’m confident the process will go on smoothly. When it is time (to announce the candidates), we will do so,” he said.

On Friday, Selangor Umno chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said Barisan Nasional component parties have decided on which seats they want to contest in the election and will be holding discussions with PH soon.

Last month, Noh and Khairy were sacked from Umno for breaching party discipline during the recent general election (GE15).

Noh, who previously held the Selangor Umno chief’s post, had said that based on Umno’s disastrous performance in GE15, when it lost all its strongholds, its chances of winning the upcoming state seats are slim.

Khairy also said it will be an uphill task for Umno against Perikatan Nasional’s “green wave”.

